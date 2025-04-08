Suffolk spring sports stumble into conference play with tough week

This week in Suffolk University sports: Baseball stumbles against conference foes, lacrosse returns to .500, golf tees off on spring schedule and outdoor track rewrites school record book.

Baseball extends losing streak to four

Baseball hosted Conference of New England rival Nichols College for a doubleheader April 6 at East Boston Memorial Park, with the Rams being swept by the Bison, losing game one 2-1 and game two 7-1.

Game one was tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, but a fielding error by Alex Sorenti-Burns allowed a Nichols run to score to give them the win in game one. Suffolk was down 3-1 entering the sixth inning in game two before a three run inning by Nichols extended their lead and gave them a comfortable win.

The Rams took on Gordon College April 8 and lost their fifth straight conference game, being defeated by the Fighting Scots 6-5 in 10 innings. A late Suffolk rally forced extras before Gordon scored two runs in the 10th and only allowed one Suffolk run on a Max Iorio single.

Softball rained out for second straight weekend

Softball’s scheduled doubleheaders against the University of Hartford April 5 and Endicott College April 6 were postponed due to rain.

Lacrosse dealt second straight conference loss

Lacrosse faced Roger Williams University April 4 on the road, being handed a 26-9 loss by the Hawks to drop to 6-6 overall and 2-2 in CNE play. Seventeen of the Hawks’ goals came in the first half, while Suffolk scored just three goals over the final three quarters after a six goal first quarter.

Women’s golf tees off on spring schedule

Women’s golf opened its spring schedule at the Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championships in North Carolina, placing sixth out of 11 teams.

Ella Torsleff led Suffolk golfers on the scoresheet, hitting a 237 for a +24 to finish in 18th place. That’s the best mark by a Suffolk golfer at the Camp Lejeune Championships. Brooke Bugajewski and Krisna Mahendran both ended up in a share of 21st place overall, while Emory Goodson finished in 37th and Clare Stackpole-McGrath finished in 46th place.

Men’s golf takes on conference foes to start spring play

Men’s golf competed at the Roger Williams invitational April 5 and 6, finishing in fifth place out of eight teams. The Rams finished behind CNE rivals Roger Williams and Endicott while narrowly beating Nichols.

Ryan Mollica and Jake Zirlin were the top Suffolk golfers, finishing in a tie for 11th place as they both shot a 156. Vijay Sakuru and Michael Gallagher had a share of 21st place with a 161, while Trey Connolly and Christopher Sinopoli finished in a share of 25th place.

Outdoor track & field shines at two meet weekend

Men’s and women’s outdoor track & field competed at the Colonial Relays and Jim Sheehan Invitational April 4 and 5.

At the Colonial Relays, the women’s distance medley relay team of Amy Pattelena, Sydney Fogg, Amalia Dorion and Sofia Moukaddem set the school record in the event with a 12:22.54 showing, while Pattelena and Hilma Ortega also set personal bests in the 1500 meter run and 100 meter dash, respectively.

Three members of the men’s team secured their spots at the DIII New England Championships at the meet, with Tim Barry, Thomas Novy and Sean Jacobsen securing spots in the 1500, 5-kilometer run, and 10-kilometer run, respectively. Tighe Hosman broke his own school record in the 400 meter hurdles with a 58.61 time.

At the Sheehan Invitational, the men’s team finished in ninth place out of 18 teams, while the women’s team finished in fifth place out of 14 teams. Six personal records were set between both teams, including Ioan Pereira in the 100 meter dash, Brendan Eddy in the 400 meter dash and Kara Sickle in the Long Jump.