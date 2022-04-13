Rammython returns to the dance floor for Boston Children’s Hospital

Rammython, Suffolk University’s annual dance marathon which fundraises for Boston Children’s Hospital, took place Friday evening at the Ridgeway gymnasium.

This was the second completely in-person Rammython since the club was founded in 2018. The eight-hour event hosted a plethora of activities for students to participate in, including a relay race, photo booth and petting zoo. There were also performances by W!CKED, Suffolk’s hip-hop dance group and the Suffolk University Dance Company.

Hannah Mitchell, Rammython’s president, is the only member of the club who joined before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was up to me to make sure everything was running smoothly and to explain how the event was supposed to run,” she said.

Rammython is Suffolk’s chapter of the Miracle Network Dance Marathon organization, a non-profit that works alongside 170 pediatric hospitals to raise awareness for the children suffering from illnesses. The club organizes donation events throughout the year such as gift card giveaways, a walkathon and “pie a frat guy.”

So far, the organization has raised $8,599.81 in donations this year. They will continue fundraising until the end of the semester, hoping to reach their fundraising goal of $10,000 for the academic year.