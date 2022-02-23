Women’s basketball falls to Gordon in quarterfinals

It was a tough scene at Smith Court Tuesday night, as the Suffolk women’s basketball team suffered a 69-57 loss to Gordon College in the Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals.

Suffolk came into the game as the fourth seed in the CCC, hosting fifth seeded Gordon, who finished the regular season with a 12-13 record.

The Rams came out cold, as they found themselves in a 13-5 hole after the first quarter. During that quarter, the Rams were a mere 1-17 on field goal attempts, and 1-8 on three-point attempts.

From there, the Rams never recovered. Suffolk found themselves trailing 31-17 at halftime, and 52-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Led by a 12-point performance from senior forward Emily Welling, Suffolk did manage to outscore Gordon in the fourth quarter, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as Gordon won by a score of 69-57.

Graduate guard Gabriella DeComo had a solid performance in her final game, tallying 14 points on the night.

After an 18-8 regular season, Tuesday night’s loss put an end to the Rams’ 2021-22 campaign.

