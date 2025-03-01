Men’s basketball drops tension-filled championship game against WNE

Michael Najarian Senior forward Keenan Robertson and Wentworth guard Jack Connell jockeying for position during a Feb. 25 game.

For Suffolk University men’s basketball, it was another year of coming up just short of the ultimate goal.

The third-seeded Rams faced the top-seeded Western New England University Golden Bears in the Conference of New England championship game March 1, with the Golden Bears slipping past the Rams with a 75-74 final score.

For the Rams, it’s the second straight year of coming painfully close to a conference title. Last season, they lost 79-76 to Roger Williams University. This time, it was an even closer one point difference.

Head coach Jeff Juron said the loss was not because of the way the Rams played, praising the team’s effort all game long.

“I feel great about how the team competed. They left it on the floor. Very proud of the way they played,” said Juron.

The teams traded baskets all through the first half, with Suffolk heading into the locker room at halftime with a 42-38 lead thanks to 18 points in the half from Keenan Robertson and 15 from Danny Yardemian.

In the second half, the game remained incredibly close. Robertson added 18 more points to his statline, but he was one of only four Suffolk players to score points in the second half. Limited scoring balance and going 0-for-7 from three-point range put the Rams at a disadvantage, but the ending of the game was a devastating blow.

With six seconds left, WNE was at the free throw line for a one-and-one chance with a one point lead. The free throw didn’t go in, and Cole LeVangie had to fight for the rebound. The ball got to Robertson, who ran up the court and got off a layup that went in, which would have put the Rams up by one with no time left.

Right away, the referees waved off the basket. Robertson didn’t get the shot off before the clock struck zero, keeping WNE in the lead and resulting in a championship loss for Suffolk.

“It was crazy close,” said Juron. “I’ve seen an image online since that he did not get it off [on time], it was probably the right call. It was close enough in the moment that I was surprised that it was immediately blown off.”

The end of the Rams’ season also marks the end of the Suffolk careers of seven players, six of them being seniors. Four of the Rams’ typical five starters are graduating, leaving a lot of roles up for grabs next year.

Juron emphasized how important the class of graduating players are and will be to the history of the program.

“This senior class has had such an impact on this program,” said Juron. “This season overall is the best season likely in the history of Suffolk basketball since we’ve been competing in the NCAA. Came up a little bit short of our ultimate goal, but if you look at our season from start to finish, the first 20 win season… It was a group and a team that accomplished a ton, and they should be extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished in a Suffolk uniform.”