Jenni Rose DiCecco adds to historic career with field goal record

Jenni Rose DiCecco added to her already historic Suffolk University career when she claimed the women’s basketball field goal record in the 76-44 team’s win over Gordon last Tuesday.

The graduate student from Falmouth, Mass. broke the record with her second basket of the night giving her 562 career field goals, passing the previous holder Jennifer Ruys who has held the record since 2014.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know the field goal record was a thing,” said DiCecco. “When it happened it kind of caught me by surprise.”

Along with the field goal record, DiCecco is also the all time leader in steals and assists. She is also the 15th women’s basketball player to join the 1,000 point club.

With the team having somewhat of a normal season for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, DiCecco feels lucky to have received an extra year of eligibility.

“It kind of feels like I’m a freshman again where I get to play and enjoy the season versus having to worry about games being canceled,” said DiCecco. “We’ve gotten lucky and have gotten to pretty much play our whole season, so it’s been good to be back.”

Along with DiCecco’s skills on the court, she’s been a valuable leader and mentor for her Suffolk teammates.

“It’s been an honor playing with someone like [DiCecco]. Jenni from the get-go kind of stepped up and really took me under her wing last year,” said sophomore forward Amanda Deangelis. “She always made it known that I was a valuable player on the team and she makes every other player on the team feel the same way.”

With DiCecco in the home stretch of her career as a Ram, she knows the ending will be emotional.

“It will be overwhelming for sure, I have chills just thinking about it,” said DiCecco. “It’s definitely going to be sad but it will also be bittersweet.

DiCecco and the Rams will travel across town to take on Wentworth Institute of Technology Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before returning home to take on Salve Regina University Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

