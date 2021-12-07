Career ambassadors provide equity and access to students

Applications to become a career ambassador with the Career Center for the spring semester are now open.

Career ambassadors are undergraduate students who provide career support to their peers, help host Career Center events, conduct outreach to the Suffolk University community, build career communities and help provide equity and access through programming that promotes workplace diversity and inclusion.

The career ambassador program launched in January with the hopes that having a student leadership program of this kind would help bridge the gap between students and professional career advisors, as career ambassadors provide easy access for students to receive career-related support.

“We started our program because we value the thoughts and opinions of our students, and our career ambassadors act as a sounding board that provides us with a continuous feedback loop,” said Kerrie Aborn, director of career education. “They help us keep a constant pulse on the perceptions and interests of our student body, so that we can ensure we are constantly providing the support our students want, need and deserve.”

Some Suffolk students may struggle to ask for career related help, or not even know where to start. This is where career ambassadors come in. They review resumes and cover letters, give class presentations about the Career Center and its services, help plan Career Center events and more.

“My favorite aspect of being a career ambassador is working with other ambassadors to work on an event or specific task we’ve been assigned,” said Career Ambassador Godfred Afeghera. “I enjoy working for an office that is helping me build myself professionally and be in the position to help other students.”

Afeghera’s team is hosting a career-focused fashion show centered around professional dress in different industries Thursday in the Sawyer Building’s Stoll Room.

“I love being able to connect with and assist students, network with Suffolk alums and professionals in different industries, and, most importantly, work with such an amazing group of individuals,” said Career Ambassador Sarah Wach.

Students who are hired to become career ambassadors receive a $900 grant applied to their tuition bill each semester. In addition, they are compensated bi-weekly for the hours they work. They may be invited back to be a career ambassador each semester until they graduate.

“The main benefit of becoming a career ambassador would have to be the number of skills you obtain in both professional and real-life scenarios,” said Wach.

Wach recalls being nervous to speak in front of people before getting a job as a career ambassador.

“Now, not only can I confidently present in class, but I was able to get in front of a movie theatre full of students to discuss the career center at freshman orientation this year,” Wach continued.

Becoming a career ambassador gives students the opportunity to get an exclusive look into the professional world, with access to mentors, employers and many networking opportunities.

“Being an ambassador changed my perspective on preparing for the future after college and has helped me develop skills that I believe are a great tool for me in my career development,” said Afeghera. “It’s also great leadership experience to attain, that helps with experience employers are looking for.”

Students can apply to become a career ambassador here. The application deadline is Dec. 10.

For more information about the Career Center, visit Suffolk University’s website. To learn more about career advice and opportunities, listen to the center’s podcast Ramplify on Spotify.

Follow Grace on Twitter @GraceM123456