The Taliban makes a stride for power

In recent months, the Taliban has made an effort to return to power and looks to regain land and tribal regions, according to The Associated Press.

Afghanistan is looking to repossess tribal land that has been lost to Pakistan’s military, according to The Associated Press. The Pakistani Taliban are responding by killing anyone who defies them.

United States envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, officially stepped down from his position on Oct. 18, less than two months after America withdrew from Afghanistan. According to BBC News, Khalilzad left when realizing negotiations between the two nations were failing.

Khalilzad, 70, grew up in Kabul and went on to serve under former administrations, including Barack Obama, Donald Trump and George W. Bush, according to BBC News. He was upset knowing the Afghan people were not listening to possible solutions.

“The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks,” said Khalilzad.

The Taliban seized power and captured the city of Kabul in August, according to BBC News. These new rulers have implemented strict new procedures within the city of Kabul.

According to CBS News, the Taliban has banned girls over the age of 12 from receiving an education. For the past month, girls ages 11 and under have been able to attend classes in the Afghanistan capital.

“In other countries, girls and women can do anything,” a boy told CBS News. “They can work; they can study; they can do anything. Now, in Afghanistan they cannot do anything!”

The Pakistan Taliban or the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) and the Afghanistan Taliban are two different groups, despite sharing similar ideologies, according to The Associated Press. The TTP rose to power in the early 2000s, using bombings and attacks to weaken the Pakistani government.

The TTP has killed more than 300 Pakistanis in recent terrorist attacks, according to The Associated Press. Almost half of these deaths have consisted of military personnel.