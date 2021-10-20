UK lawmaker, David Amess, stabbed to death

The killing of veteran lawmaker David Amess has left the United Kingdom and the world in shock. The sudden stabbing occurred on Oct. 16 and has officially been declared an act of terrorism, according to NBC News.

Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested for suspicion of murder, according to BBC News. The attack took place at an East London meeting with constituents, when the suspect entered with a knife and killed Amess, who is reported to have died at the scene.

Amess was 69 years old and a member of Parliament since 1983, representing Southend West in Essex since 1997, according to 7 News Boston.

The murder comes just five years after the death of another UK lawmaker, Jo Cox, who was shot three times and received 15 stab wounds in broad daylight. According to NBC News, the 2016 act of terrorism was caused by white supremacist and Nazi souvenir collector Thomas Mair.

The parallels between the two killings has left the UK distraught, leading the Metropolitan Police’s specialist Counter Terrorism Command to launch an investigation into the attack, according to BBC News. Since then, police have announced the murder as an act of terrorism, with possible ties to Islamist extremism.

Concerns and worry of the safety for lawmakers has increased dramatically since the murder. According to 7 News Boston, lawmakers are unsure how to proceed with their day-to-day lives, as they want to continue working, but fear for their personal safety.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is looking to dive into a review of security policies for lawmakers following Amess’ death, according to NBC News.

“We cannot be cowed by any individual or any motivation– people with motives who stop us from functioning to serve our elected democracy,” Patel told reporters Saturday outside of the church where Amess was killed.

Acquaintances of Amess describe him as “dedicated” and “deeply embedded within his community,” according to 7 News Boston. Prime Minister of England, Boris Johnson also expressed his sadness for the loss of his colleague.

“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future. We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague,” said Johnson.