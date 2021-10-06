Students face digital dilemma with return to in-person classes

Suffolk made the switch back to in person classes after most events were held online for a year and a half, but some aspects of virtual classes still look good to some students.

In order for in-person classes to continue, Suffolk has made it clear to students that they are required to wear their masks in all indoor campus spaces. Residential students, athletes and unvaccinated or under vaccinated students must participate in weekly COVID-19 tests to limit the spread of the virus as much as possible.

There have been mixed feelings about the return to campus and whether or not students prefer online learning to in-person classes. According to Anne Dennon, a writer for BestColleges.com, there have been recent studies that indicate student’s mental health crises are on the rise.

This is due to the Delta variant and students’ anxiety regarding campuses being completely shut down again. The best thing to do is to make sure to wear a mask and continue to get tested in order to help Suffolk keep its campus open for students.

While commuter students do not experience on-campus living, they still are going through the same transitions that on-campus students are.

Suffolk sophomore and commuter student, Lauren Stodulski, talked about her feelings about the return to campus.

“There’s still some anxiety about COVID because it is a real thing that we have to worry about,” said Stodulski. However, this is not a deal breaker for her or many other students.

In-person classes offer more communication between peers and with professors, said Stodulski. It allows students to go see their professor to ask questions instead of waiting for an email.

“As a commuter student, virtual classes are easier,” said Stodulski.

However, she also explained the opportunities that she has this year, compared to being fully online last year. Along with that, in-person classes have helped her to meet more people and gain more opportunities.

This is a common theme among college students.

“It was more convenient to do class on Zoom, and it was easier to plan your day around classes,” said Stodulski.

While some did enjoy rolling out of bed to hop on a zoom, there were certain unforeseen technical issues that arose throughout classes, particularly the loss of wifi and/or Zoom malfunctions.

To no fault of anyone, technology does not always work. Last year, these issues were always a risk. Within in-person classes these issues do not occur as often.

The continuation of on-campus classes and housing depends on how students do with following COVID guidelines. It is all subject to change according to Massachusetts guidelines.

