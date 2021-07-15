These movies have the most ridiculous titles of all time

The 1997 teen slasher film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is still spoofed today for its title.

Sometimes films draw people in with trailers, teasers or posters without giving away too much of the plot. While some film titles are timelessly iconic, like “Gone with the Wind,” or are simple words like “Scream,” others are straight-up bonkers, confusing, or just give away the whole film. From comedic films to even serious films, nothing is off-limits, so here is my list of those movies and their titles that are too bizarre not to miss.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters (2007)

Yes, that is the name of the film we are talking about based on the famous Adult Swim comedy cartoon show, “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.” The story is about aliens who look like a milkshake, french fries and a meatball and live in southern New Jersey next to their crude neighbor Carl. Amongst the crazy antics that the aqua teens aliens are caught up in, the insane fast food aliens have very strange interactions.

A robot featured in the film is the ghost of the Christmas past from the future. And yes, that is his name. Why he is a robot is unknown to the Moonites, who are just eight-bit figures from the “Moon.” But this is the trio’s first big outing for the big screen and the antics were too wild for just a simple title. If you are a fan of this type of comedy and don’t care if there is barely a plot, this film is for you.

John Dies at the End (2012)

This movie is based on the comedic horror novel “John Dies at the End” by David Wong, which was later made into a film by Don Coscarelli starring Rob Mayes as John, who will die at the end of the film.

That’s pretty much it if you are a person who judges a movie by its name and poster. But the film itself was just as crazy as the title. It’s a story of two college dropouts, one named Dave and the other John, who are tasked to save humanity from a mysterious invasion that will change humans into monsters by unearthly drugs.

The wild ride this film has in store for the unlikely heroes is all up in the air. I think the viewers will already know what will happen to John, but how it goes down shocks the viewers. You have to see it to believe it.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

People were already bracing for the kooky and hilarious hijinks for this film when you have two of the best British comedians together, which is just asking for trouble. John Cleese and Michael Palin, from “Monty Python Flying Circus,” made a break for it with Jamie Lee Curtis as Wanda and Kevin Kline doing his finest comedic performance. This crime comedy film was bound to be a comedic masterpiece.

But the title is a bit confusing to those who have no idea what these people are. Questions arise like “Who’s Wanda?” and, “Are they serious with this?” Or, “Is this another Monty Python film?” and “Is that a Fish?” With a poster like this, you would understand why people were asking.

The movie draws in people’s interest and surely doesn’t disappoint the viewers who are looking for a good laugh. Also, even Wanda the fish got the title and her name in the credit and on the poster. Truly hilarious.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The late ‘90s was considered to be the resurgence of slasher films. With the mega-hit “Scream” rocking the box office, this decade was a revival of Wes Craven’s career after a couple of flops and some hits.

But along the way, there were also some copycat films that would follow the ‘80s slasher flick tropes that were brought back to life with new teen idols. Along the way, there were some good hits that were up there with “Scream,” like “The Faculty,” “Disturbing Behavior” and“Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Then there was “I Know What you Did Last Summer.”

A film with a title like that was made fun of, or in today’s terms, a meme the first time it was shown. Comedy shows at the time were making up extra titles like, “I Know What you Did Three Summers Ago” or “I Know That you Know What you Did Last Winter… I Mean Summer” when it first came out. The jokes were endless during the ‘90s. Late-night television was ruthless on the film.

However, the film was based on a thriller novel written by Lois Duncan. And the worst part of this was that this film was overshadowed by the box office hit “Scream,” which went on to make five sequels and a TV series from MTV. “I Know What you Did Last Summer” is a tragic story about a film that was trying to be something that it was not, which was trying to live up to the hype of “Scream.”

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking your Juice in the Hood (1996)

When you have the Wayne Brothers who were riding high from shows like “In Living Color” to films like “Low Down Shame” and “I’m Gonna Get you, Sucka!” they weren’t afraid to mock and spoof genres from Blackpoxation films to action films, So when the ‘90s came into play, so did the genre about hood films, like “Boyz in the Hood,” “Juice” and other films that were directed by famous Black filmmakers.

This film took no prisoners with the jabs and laughs that mocked every film under the sun. From coming-of-age to gangster films and having famous Black comedians mocking some of their old roles, this genre had no boundaries of what could be made fun of.

This film was one of the best in the Wanye brothers’ career. It’s something that you need to see once in your life if you need a really good laugh.