Nine+new+COVID-19+cases+reported+among+Suffolk+community+last+week

Suffolk University saw another nine new cases of COVID-19 from March 14 to March 21, all of which were identified at the on-campus testing site, according to the university’s COVID-19 testing data page.

These new cases bring Suffolk’s total number of cases since residential students returned to campus in January for the Spring semester to 127.

While Suffolk’s total case count on the testing data page includes only positive tests identified at on-campus testing sites, The Journal’s total includes positive tests identified both on and off-campus.

According to the testing data page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of March 21, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.263%. This rate has grown slightly since The Journal’s last update, where the most recently reported positivity rate was 0.166%. The university’s overall positivity rate for the 2020-2021 academic year was 0.364% as of March 21.

Massachusetts’ seven-day average positivity rate was 2% as of March 21.