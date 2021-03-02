Suffolk+sees+COVID-19+positivity+rate+decrease+from+week+before

Suffolk University saw another 14 positive COVID-19 tests from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 10 of which were identified at on-campus testing sites.

The 14 new cases brings the university’s total number of cases since residential students officially returned to campus for the Spring semester to 97.

Suffolk’s total case count includes only positive tests which were detected at on-campus testing sites, whereas The Journal’s total includes both on and off-campus positive test results.

According to the university’s testing data page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of Feb. 25, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 0.367%. This number has decreased since The Journal’s last COVID Update, when the seven-day positivity rate was at 0.583%. The university’s overall positivity rate for the 2020-2021 academic year was 0.371% as of Feb. 25.

As of Feb. 25, Massachusetts’ seven-day average positive test rate was 1.9%.

From Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, Suffolk conducted a total of 3,116 COVID-19 tests at their on-campus testing sites. As of Feb. 25, the university has conducted a total of 60,663 tests, excluding tests which came back as invalid.

