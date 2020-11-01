Opinion: Amidst the election, America is setting a poor example for its youth

The United States is just days away from deciding its future – and there is no question that this election process has raised chaos and unprecedented circumstances like never before.

Throughout the past few years, the nation has seen a decline in rational competence within our political culture due to the growing habits and influence of extreme partisan behavior. These toxic mannerisms are widespread throughout American culture and are severely damaging to the independent intellects of our population – especially our youth.

As for any other election, there is a large population of young adults who will be casting their ballot for the first time. This election, however, has a remarkable contribution from young voters. Social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok have become common platforms for political expression and advocacy this election year more than ever before. Their widespread, accessible content has caught the attention of young citizens across the nation and exposed them to various aspects of America’s political climate.

For many young citizens, this is the first presidential election where they’ve finally caught a sense of what’s going on – they understand the various functions within our election system and are aware of the fundamental issues at stake.

For those citizens, this political disaster is their first impression of American democracy.

I’ve seen a great deal of political advocacy from young citizens, many of whom aren’t even old enough to vote. I appreciate their efforts, but in many cases, it’s very obvious that they are lacking logic and perspective – yet their learned behavior keeps them confident and defensive of their stance, rather than opening their minds to the opposing side and valuing the essence of a civil debate. I’ve seen political cyberbullying, discrimination and even interviews where advocates will gaslight the subject rather than genuinely consider their thoughts. This behavior is becoming more visible, common and dangerous for America and our progress as a society.

This uncivil and dishonorable conduct is visible not only within local political talk but in our federal government as well – even the presidential debates. Constant interruptions, blaming, name-calling and complete reckless behavior; are these the standards we want to set for young generations? Is this how we want to represent ourselves and our country to new voters?

Through social media and instant mass communication, we’re able to share our unfiltered voices throughout our communities. However, our culture has a tendency to view politics as a competition rather than an aim to compromise and it’s negatively affecting the morals and mindsets that young people are being raised with.

With the presidential election coming up shortly, it’s important to remember that your voice is being heard and your actions are setting an example for others, even though you may not realize it. Young citizens are easily impressionable with politics, therefore it’s more important now than ever to influence a civil and rational basis of perspective.

Although social media can be a fantastic way for young citizens to stay informed and connected, the youth population is still extremely susceptible to the toxic demeanors demonstrated by society, including political figures – making this a crucial time for us to remain conscious of our behaviors and practice civil, respectable political etiquette.

Follow Alyssa Auger on Twitter @alyssa_auger.