OPINION: Privacy in politics: Finding the balance in the uncomfortable

With the recent U.S. presidential election at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the question of whether political stances should remain private or be talked about freely has been a hot topic. It would be easier and less divisive to remain quiet, however, it is important to have open and civil political discourse to bridge the divide facing U.S. politics.

Being private about politics can create a cognitive bias that puts us on the defense to avoid confronting our own beliefs. Open political discourse challenges our ideas and encourages people to become more informed citizens. Forcing ourselves to have tough, but respectful, conversations surrounding politics makes our beliefs more nuanced. Incorporating other people’s lived experiences into political views can lead to a more equitable society as a whole.

Everyone’s political beliefs are based on the idea of what they think would be best for not only themselves but the country. Speaking openly about politics gives people a platform to discuss their concerns and leads to more political participation. This is the core of democracy and allows more representation for those who feel like their voices are not heard. It is a privilege to not care about politics and creating a more inclusive society starts with engaging in these political conversations.

There is a time and place for these conversations, however. Sometimes keeping the peace at work or Thanksgiving dinner is the better option than opening the political can of worms. Understanding this helps keep these charged conversations as productive as possible when talking to someone with a different political affiliation.

If people only talk about politics with those who share the same views, this can lead to the other side being vilified and pushing the divide even further. Having respectful conversations with people regardless of their affiliations can create empathy for each other and bridge the gap that may be missing. However, civility goes both ways, and speaking to those with bad faith or disingenuous arguments provides no real solution to this political divide.

The rise of social media has thrown civil etiquette out the window. The ability to speak your mind through a screen with no consequences does not encourage conversation, but a further divide. Talking about politics respectfully is not interesting, so it does not get the attention screaming and yelling does.



Debating any random person on the street about their deepest-held political beliefs would not lead to true change, but having the space to discuss politics with an open mind will.

There is no one right solution that will magically make all political divides disappear within the U.S. overnight. However, there can be significant improvements by being able to have respectful conversations with each other.

The current political climate of the U.S. does not seem to foster these idyllic conversations, but that does not mean it is not possible. While the world’s problems cannot be solved by talking them out, engaging in respectful political conversations is the first step we can all take.