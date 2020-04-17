Biden gains top endorsements as race pushes on

In less than 72 hours, former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden gained three key endorsements from former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidates Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

On Monday, Biden held a press conference with Sanders as a special guest. It was during that press conference that Sanders endorsed his former opponent.

“I endorse your campaign to ensure we defeat someone I believe, speaking just for myself now, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” said Sanders, who suspended his presidential campaign only five days before his endorsement.

The following day, Obama posted a video on social media in which he shared his support for Americans during the pandemic and endorsed his former vice president.

“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made,” Obama said. “And he became a close friend.”

This is the first time the former president has endorsed any candidate during the 2020 presidential race.

On Wednesday, Warren also posted a heartfelt video and tribute to social media to endorse Biden.

“One year to the day, after the Boston Marathon bombings that tore up bodies and tore our sense of safety and community, he was here,” Warren said about Biden “People who’d been hurt, people who were afraid, he gave them peace and he gave them grace.”

Polls are currently showing a tight race between Biden and current President Donald Trump.

During the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic primary on March 2, Biden won a close victory over Sanders. Biden earned 37 delegates and 33.41% of the vote, while Sanders earned 29 delegates and 26.58% of the vote. Warren followed closely behind with 25 delegates and 21.43%.