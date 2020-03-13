Democratic primary presses on amid coronavirus pandemic

(From right) Vermont Sen. Bernine Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are still vying for the Democratic nomination as cases of coronavirus continue to break out across the country.

The Democratic presidential race continues on despite the coronavirus chaos unfolding across the country.

Super Tuesday was a surprising success for former Vice President Joe Biden, who won 10 of 14 states. Biden’s win in South Carolina, as well as endorsements from fellow moderates who dropped out of the race, like Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, fueled his campaign with momentum.

Biden took Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ place as the race’s frontrunner after Super Tuesday, despite Biden’s loss of California, the night’s biggest prize in terms of delegates, which Sanders won.

In the wake of Super Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden. One-time front runner Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also dropped out of the race days later after a disappointing Super Tuesday, especially in her home state of Massachusetts, where she finished third.

Tuesday saw six states hold primaries and once again Biden had a strong showing, winning four of the states including delegate-rich Michigan, while currently leading in Washington, which also awards a high number of delegates. Though the Washington race is yet to be called.

Sanders spoke in Vermont Wednesday amid talk that his campaign was nearing its end. Sanders announced he would stay in the race and challenge Biden Sunday night in a debate that will feature no audience over coronavirus concerns. Sanders’ address was seen as an attempt to help bridge together the ideological gap between the moderate and progressive factions of the Democratic party in order to defeat President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.

“Donald Trump must be defeated and I will do everything in my power to make that happen,” Sanders said in his address Wednesday.

The biggest news story this week was, of course, the coronavirus.

This past week saw candidates canceling several rallies and events, including election night events, due to concerns about large gatherings with the state of the coronavirus pandemic. The candidates are now holding “virtual events” in their place.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that the states’ primary, originally scheduled to be held April 4, would be held June 20 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.