Democrats will persuade the Republican Senators to remove Trump from office

The long-awaited impeachment trial of the 45th president of the United States has arrived. Yet, facing removal from office, President Donald Trump feels invincible. I believe that if the House didn’t have enough evidence we wouldn’t be here. Trump has constantly abused his power as president. Trump has been testing the American people in seeing how far he can go, and he has been crossing that line before he was even sworn in.

A little before 2 a.m. last Wednesday, the first night of the impeachment rules debates ended. With democrats being granted only one thing from their list of requests, it seems the 53 Republican senators aren’t willing to make this a fair trial. The democratic impeachment managers are tasked with having to persuade a heavily stacked Republican Senate to want to see impeachable evidence of the president of the U.S.

Democrat House Representative, Adam Schiff, as well as the other impeachment managers, are holding the torch, holding our president accountable for his actions. Their ultimate responsibility is to convince at least four Republican senators to vote to impeach our president. I know they will do everything they can to convince the Republican controlled Senate to want to see evidence and hear witnesses. I believe they will because I believe in our democracy.

Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives for phone calls between himself and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Trump asked Zelensky to get dirt on Joe Biden, former vice president and a democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 election. Now that it’s moved past the House, impeachment it all lies in the Senate’s hands.

The real question is: Will any of this make a difference?

Of course it will. Democrats will fight until the end to do everything they can to ensure we the American public see this impeachable evidence. Just last night, the Democrats got a win as:“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators privately Tuesday he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial,” according to AP news. This is big. Hearing those words from McConnell in a private session means they are scared. It means we are winning.

Some republicans are starting to see the bigger picture, “Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has said he wants to hear what (potential witness John) Bolton has to say. Two other Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also want to hear from more witnesses,” according to AP news.

There is a cause for concern for Democrats as Trump, despite many accusations both in his personal and political life, has not received any punishment. Multiple women have accused him of sexual harassment, of racial housing discrimination in his real estate affairs and his imfamous Trump University. He’s either quietly settled or gotten away with these crimes.

The trial is set to end sometime this week. Early on during the trial, Schiff quoted Thomas Jefferson while talking about the state of our nation. “This is only a nation if we can keep it,” Schiff said. We the American people cannot let this go unattended, if Trump is not removed in the end, this trial will divide our nation even more. I hope at least four senators are on the right side of history. The truth always find the light, be that documentaries, plays, or books. I just hope we know the truth sooner rather than later.