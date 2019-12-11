A new take on life after near-death experience

“Once you stop being curious, you start dying,” said Richard Allen Miller, 50, a writing professor at Suffolk University, after recently being cleared from the hospital for blood clots in his right leg and both lungs. On the outside, Miller’s work space appears to be just another office in Suffolk’s 73 Tremont building. However, upon entering, visitors are pleasantly surprised to find bizarre trinkets and interesting decor waiting to welcome them inside. Atop the book shelf sits the centerpieces of the room: two vintage lunch boxes, one of Star Wars, the other the cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Axis: Bold as Love”, a broken clock from the prior school he taught at, a memorial card of one of his closest friends and coworkers and next to it, a Yankees hat that tells a story better than any blockbuster Warner Bros.

dreams of making.

In the middle is a round table and a couple of chairs, an odd setup for some, but just what would be expected from an approachable man such as himself. Unlike his work space, there is one thing people would never guess about this open book. “I have a different heart beat now,” Miller said about his close encounter with death after being diagnosed with pul- monary embolism (PE). PE is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs. In most cases, it’s caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from the legs. In Miller’s case, he has it in both lungs and it is also travel- ing up his right leg. PE is very common and affects more than 200,000 U.S. citizens a year with symptoms of shortness of breath and chest pains. Though treatable, the con- dition is critical and needs serious care. “I found out through reading about them that one in three people die from [PE],” Miller said. “I didn’t know this, I didn’t

think it was a big deal.” In late November, after just finding out about his illness, and spending five days undergoing numer- ous treatments and MRI scans, Miller was cleared to leave the hospital. Now on medication, Miller is looking forward to a speedy recovery.

“A number is so fun- gible. What could this number really tell you about your health?” Miller said about the 1⁄3 odds, again, that optimism shin- ing through. “I’m so internally jeal- ous,” said Christine Miller, 49, about her husband, Rich, and his ability to

Though Miller said it was easy for him to accept his condition, he said his wife and daughter, Alison, had a bit of a tougher time coming to terms with his health. Especially since