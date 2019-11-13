Black reparations- how to hold the nation accountable

William Darity, Samuel DuBois Cook Professor of Public Policy at Duke University, spoke on the case for black reparations and its feasibility at the Boston University (BU) School of Public Health on Nov. 6. The case for black reparations is not a new- found idea, especially within the black community. However, the issue has been at the forefront of today’s political climate and it is a divisive one. Most recently the public saw the issue brought up during a Democratic debate when candidate Marianne Williamson called slavery, “a debt that is owed.” Darity himself has been asked to testify in front of Congress about his research on the issue. While the connection between reparations and public health sciences may not be prominent, the connection is one that was examined by inviting Darity to speak. “Reparations is a complex and controversial

topic in the public conversation and that is exactly why we are discussing it. It’s important to public health to find the tough solutions to challenges that are important to the health of the public, “ said Sandro Galea, the dean of the School of Public Health. The (BU) School of Public Health’s Activist Lab wants to educate and innovate, and the topic of black reparations coincides with their goal of creating change in public health. “Racism drives health inequalities and reparations [would be] a tremendous help,” said Candice Velanoff, a professor of public health at BU. Darity in his research on reparations, spoke of three parts reparations contain: acknowledgment, redress and closure (ARC). To have acknowledgment, it must consist of a form of an apology and a recognition that a party has benefited from the other, such as the United States, benefiting from black labor. Redress would have the form of restitution, one that Darity believes