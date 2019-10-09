Trump deserves every minute of the impeachment trial

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

We aren’t in the Framer’s America anymore, Toto.

In one of her most recent tweets, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “Once again, [Donald Trump] has called on a foreign country to interfere in our elections – just the latest example of him putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections. #TruthExposed.”

Because of his nature, Trump will not admit that he betrayed the country, even if he manages to contradict himself. This impeachment process could go many different ways. Most of them put him back into office regardless of impeachment.

We shouldn’t compare Trump to Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon; this impeachment case is entirely different and could be a major turning point for the future of the United States. Instead of making excuses and comparing Trump to prior Presidents that have gone through impeachment trials, compare him to other criminals that have committed similar crimes. He created a base of supporters who will support him regardless of his crimes, intentions, racists remarks and gross misunderstanding of the true meaning of patriotism.

Interfering with the democratic process of elections is an act of treason and “the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family” as defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Our nation is being run by a criminal, and even with the checks and balances of our Constitution, he found and exploited loopholes for his own benefit.

Frank Bruni, a columnist writer for The New York Times who worked as a journalist during the Clinton Impeachment, shows the difference between the current impeachment trial and previous.

Bruni wrote that “impeachment redounds to Trump’s benefit and increases the chances of his re-election because he paints himself a martyr, eludes conviction in the Senate, frames that as exoneration and watches his fans mobilize and turn out as never before. And a second Trump term wouldn’t just be the sadly suboptimal byproduct of a noble stand; it would be disastrous.”

These impeachment proceedings are incredibly interesting due to the fact that Trump talks openly about his phone call with the Ukrainian Prime Minister. Even if Twitter had been around during the Nixon administration, he arguably would have never admitted to being involved in the Watergate scandal. He never took pride in what he did and stepped down before it was decided whether or not he would be removed from office.

After denying his interference with Ukraine, Trump continuously insults and degrades the people behind his impeachment, even calling on China to investigate Joe Biden, doubling down on his request for investigation — in short, publicly doing exactly what Pelosi is trying to impeach him for. He shouldn’t necessarily agree with the Democrats on impeachment, but he should at least recognize that there are laws in place to keep the general public safe from corruption.

The Framers wanted to steer away from monarchy by creating the three branches of government, and Trump needs to be impeached for trying to compromise this.

Unfortunately for the general public, we can’t simply click our heels three times and go back to a time before election hacking, cheating, and when protecting the Constitution and the citizens of the U.S. were the priorities of the President.

All that we as citizens can do is sit back and watch the impeachment proceedings play out, and acknowledge the importance of voting in 2020.