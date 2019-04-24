This week in SGA…
The total SGA funding for the 2019-2020 academic year is $779,995. This can be broken down into $314,250 for SGA’s total budget, $365,745 for total club budgets and $100,000 for club initiative requests.
The total club budget is used to fund clubs. Senator Rachel Neves, a member of the finance committee, said this budget increased primarily because the university is planning to increase the activity fee for students next year.
The club initiative requests budget will be used to fund clubs if they need more money for events or day-to-day operations.
