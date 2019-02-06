Undergraduate tuition raised for upcoming year

The Board of Trustees approved a 3.6 percent increase to undergraduate tuition for the 2019-20 academic year, bringing the cost of tuition just under $40,000 for students.

“In general, our expenses increase every year for a variety of reasons,” said Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly in an interview with The Journal. “Some of that is in things we want to invest in, that directly benefits students and others are increased costs to us.”

Despite the increase, Kelly said Suffolk still has one of the lowest tuitions of all the private universities in the Boston area. Kelly also said the tuition of Suffolk’s competitors has been increasing at a faster rate.