Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Menu
Filed under Boston, News

“Whitey” Bulger Killed

Kyle CrozierNovember 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The notorious South Boston mobster James (Whitey) Bulger was found beaten to death nearly five years into his double life-sentence. Bulger was 89 when he died and had just arrived in a West Virginia prison after several years of incarceration in Florida. After 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured in 2011 in Santa Monica, Calif. and faced conviction for 11 murders. He was one of America’s most infamous underworld criminals, even spending time on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” criminals list, with a place just below Osama bin Laden. At the height of his criminal enterprise, Bulger was the leader of a saga of Irish-American brotherhood and brutality. Despite his extremely violent response to betrayal from his fellow-mobsters, his trial revealed Bulger was an FBI informant for 15 years. Local and federal police often were instructed to turn a blind eye to his actions in return for the intelligence he would provide. Anonymous sources within the prison have stated that his death likely came at the hands of someone “affiliated with the mob.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Kyle Crozier, Assistant News Editor
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Boston

Trump mulls revoking birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump is mulling over a major change to the way citizenship is administered, according to multiple news reports. In an interview wit...

The future of MA legalization deliberated
The future of MA legalization deliberated
Experts debate nurse staffing ballot question

In a live-broadcast debate presented by NBC 10, NECN and Suffolk University’s Ford Hall Forum, voters looked to the stage at Modern Theater last Thu...

History made
History made
Close race as midterms approach

Heading into the home stretch before what many consider a referendum on the President, many races in key states are too close to call. Democrats look ...

Other stories filed under News

Trump mulls revoking birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump is mulling over a major change to the way citizenship is administered, according to multiple news reports. In an interview wit...

The future of MA legalization deliberated
The future of MA legalization deliberated
Experts debate nurse staffing ballot question

In a live-broadcast debate presented by NBC 10, NECN and Suffolk University’s Ford Hall Forum, voters looked to the stage at Modern Theater last Thu...

Zoo of New England’s Green Team talks sustainablity
Zoo of New England’s Green Team talks sustainablity
History made
History made

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
“Whitey” Bulger Killed