Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Opinion, Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: Have courage, break the culture

February 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It has come to the attention of our team of student journalists that our University has a serious problem. Throughout the years, few staff members have been rumored to have engaged in inappropriate relationships with students, while others have been caught in the act. These staff members, namely men, have used their positions in power to coax students. This is a culture long developing in Suffolk and that is unacceptable. These power dynamics are often unclear to the student, leading them to believe that what they are engaging in is active consent. That is not the case. For the person in a position of power, the sexual relationship is less about the sexual desires and more about the need to dominate and control.

 

What is worse than this sexual culture between staff and students, is the fact that students who do recognize that they have been violated, cannot speak of their story. This is due to the stigma that dictates they are not victims of sexual harassment or assault, that they have consented to the relationship where both parties were on equal footing. This stigma develops from interpersonal opinions and the policies that prevent administration, staff and students from speaking of the matter.

 

There are those who wish to speak, but have yet to gather the courage to tell their story. So as storytellers ourselves, we implore you to reach out to one another, and encourage one another to be brave. Tell your story.

 

Tell your #metoo moment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

An Idaho State Senator loses temper over contraceptives
An Idaho State Senator loses temper over contraceptives
Compromise: It is time to find a solution from both parties

The post-Columbine generation of Parkland High has challenged the normalization of mass shootings in American culture following the latest tragedy tha...

President versus Presidential
President versus Presidential
Editor’s Word: To have to now utilize a single channel is not only a hindrance, it’s an insult

We are the media and we’re not just here to get a story. We’re here to tell people's stories. Nowadays, the media has been painted as bloodsucking...

Signed, a concerned Suffolk student
Signed, a concerned Suffolk student

Other stories filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: To have to now utilize a single channel is not only a hindrance, it’s an insult

We are the media and we’re not just here to get a story. We’re here to tell people's stories. Nowadays, the media has been painted as bloodsucking...

Editor’s Word: The end of the road

The spring semester of college always tastes bittersweet. In a few short months the long days and longer nights spent working on class projects, study...

Editor’s Word: University makes moves without communication

Suffolk University, an institution that has so-called “championed” at communications, has failed to inform their students on moves that upper admi...

Editor’s Word: America has thrown away lives over country’s religious devotion to firearms

Enough is enough, America. This week, 26 more innocent lives were ended without reason or purpose at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A shoote...

Editor’s Word: Mediocre journalism majors are damaging the industry

Everyday, cruelty and cynicism wreak havoc throughout the unfair world we live in. As poverty grows hastily in developing nations and terrorist attack...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Editor’s Word: Have courage, break the culture