Interviews for next president begin this quarter

Chris DeGustoJanuary 31, 2018

Alexa+Gagosz%2F+Editor-in-Chief
With a revolving door of presidents and stand-ins having come and gone, Suffolk has allotted resources and time necessary to ensure the search process concludes in a positive and successful manner.

A university spokesperson recently told a Suffolk Journal reporter that Chair of the Presidential Search Committee John Brooks would not be making any comments on the search process at the time of publication, but did provide a statement on the subject

“We don’t have an update at this time. The Search Committee will continue to update the Suffolk Community, as it has throughout the process, regularly and with transparency, while operating in the best long-term interest of the University,” said Suffolk’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications Greg Gatlin in a statement on Monday.

On Oct. 6, 2016, Suffolk University released a message online revealing the 19 members of the Presidential Search Committee and eight months later, on May 8, announced that the university had hired a search firm to assist in the process of finding someone to sit long-term in the school’s top office.

On Nov 9, 2017, Brooks released another message on the university’s website indicated that a deadline of Nov. 20 capped any submissions for the position.

“The Presidential Search Committee will meet in December to assess each candidate advanced by AGB Search,” according to Brooks in the Nov. 9 message. “The plan is to have the committee select a narrow pool of highly qualified candidates who will move on to the interview phase of the search, which will take place in the first quarter of 2018.”

An echo of stability is one quality that some members of the Suffolk community are keen on seeing.

A new and permanent president could make sure this sentiment is ensured from the top down.

Coming off the heels of large donations from alumni, Suffolk’s presence in the media has been reflected recently in an exceptional light.

With the application process concluded and the first quarter of 2018 underway, people around campus are piqued for what the nexts steps and end result might be.

