Walsh far beyond Jackson in polls

With the city’s general election a mere two weeks away, Major Walsh keeps a full 35 point lead over his opponent, District 7 City Councilor Tito Jackson. Walsh can attribute his lead to the 58 percent of voters who chose him over Jackson’s 23 percent, leaving 17 percent undecided. Walsh’s lead can be attributed to his success in his first term, as he has been able to keep his favorability rating at 69 percent. David Paleologos, Director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center commented on Walsh’s popularity, “Despite dissatisfaction on issues like the price of housing and the cost of living in Boston, voters don’t appear to be blaming Walsh” said Paleologos, “The poll is a powerful validation of Mayor Walsh’s first term in office”. Community outreach has proved to be a huge proponent for winning the opportunity to be mayor, as 50 percent of those polled have personally met Walsh while 35 percent have either never met Jackson or do not have enough information to develop an opinion on him.