Editor’s Word: What Suffolk needs next in a president

The next Suffolk University president must be ready to stand for all students and stand up to the nation's pessimism

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As the historically diverse institution of Suffolk University heads into its next phase of a potential presidential turnover, it is clear that the next face of the collegeâ€™s top office must be ready to stand for all students within its walls.

Suffolk prides itself in holding an international student population at 23 percent and we must prove that these diverse individuals at the university matter, starting with our president.

Acting President Marisa Kelly has championed the defense mechanism to stand up against those looking to further a divide in the political climate today. Among immigrant rights, DACA, the travel ban, affirmative action, Title IX and research funding, President Donald Trumpâ€™s cabinet has equipped themselves to scratch each legislative point that Suffolk, itself, has invested in and keeps vital to the operation of this institution.

Since Trump took office in Washington, executive orders have poured out of the Oval Office that could potentially break what makes this university tick. Kelly, however, has shot back each time, where she has challenged the executive branch by standing with programs and means to keep those around her in line with the universityâ€™s mission statement.

We ask that the search firm, AGB Search, as well as the Committee, look closely into how candidates would continue standing for students, and only Suffolk students, from both the local and national political levels.

-The Journalâ€™s Editorial Board