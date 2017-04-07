Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: Advising for upperclassmen needs a makeover

April 7, 2017

Graduating from Suffolk University in the usual four years is not an uncomplicated task; not because the academic side of the institution is outrageously challenging for students, but because registering for the necessary classes in order to obtain their degree is needlessly inconvenience. Often, students’ stress levels peak when they learn a certain class they must take is only offered either at a time that conflicts with another essential class, or is not offered that semester at all.

These problems occur most frequently for upperclassmen, who have fewer courses to enroll in, but also a smaller window of time to work with. Transfer students face additional challenges as well, as many of their credits don’t carry over from their previous college, or that their prior university has a degree track that does not aline with Suffolk’s.

Students have the opportunity to meet with advisors who can assist with their future registration plan, but neither the advisor or the student is able to foresee the lack of classes offered, the insufficient classroom space or minute number of faculty members able to teach these courses.
Some students have no problems, and smoothly coast through the registration process each of their eight semesters. But others have been forced to enroll in an additional semesters worth of courses, and shell out a hefty tuition fee in the process, all because Suffolk has not provided a efficient and polished registration process.

Editor’s Word: Advising for upperclassmen needs a makeover