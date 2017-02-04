News, Showcase Filed under Boston

Mayor Walsh emphasizes public safety for Boston during Super Bowl

Haley Clegg/ Photo Editor

Haley Clegg/ Photo Editor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Mayor Martin Walsh held a press conference at City Hall on Friday afternoon to discuss the safety of Boston on Super Bowl Sunday. Walsh’s main point was clear; have fun but celebrate responsibly.

Despite the Super Bowl being held in Houston, Texas, Boston is expected to be filled with people celebrating the game as the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Walsh discussed Boston’s alcohol policy for the day of the big game. He said there will be a zero tolerance policy for public drinking before, during and after the Super Bowl. Walsh also made it very clear that there will be no tolerance for destruction of property or climbing on structures. He urges those celebrating on Sunday not to interfere with police officers or EMS after the game.

Walsh recommended that college students stay on campus to watch the game and to celebrate safely.

“Students must remember they represent their school and their family, and they also represent the city of Boston when they’re out on the streets,” said Walsh.

Some restrictions will be placed on bars, however they will remain open for the duration of the game. Detectives will be visiting bars to ensure that no underage drinking or overcrowding is taking place, especially in the Kenmore area. Additional officers will be on duty on Sunday, and will not take away from the police presence in other areas of the city.

Police Commissioner William Evans commented on how after the third quarter of the game, Kenmore Square will be shut down to accommodate the expected crowds as people leave bars.

“I’m sorry people are a little bit inconvenienced but it’s all in the name of public safety,” said Walsh.

“The good thing is we’re getting good at winning and hopefully we’re getting good at crowd control” Evans said during the press conference.

Transportation Commissioner Gina Fiandaca commented on parking restrictions that will affect different areas of Boston such as Kenmore Square, North Station, and Faneuil Hall. Vehicles violating these restrictions will be towed, beginning on Sunday morning, especially around the Kenmore area. Roads near the Kenmore area will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Walsh lightheartedly mentioned that this year he has decided not to make a friendly wager with the mayor of Atlanta. Every time he has made a friendly wager against another city’s mayor, he has lost. In 2015, Walsh decided not to bet on the Patriots vs Seahawks game, in which the Patriots won 28-24. This year, no friendly wager will be placed in the hopes that it will bring good luck for the New England team.