Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Graduate student housing sparks concern over Suffolk’s alcohol policy

Eva Hanegraaff, Journal Contributor September 24, 2025
Leo Woods
Outside Modern Theater and 10 West Resident Halls.

Suffolk University has expanded its housing promises to include not only all undergrad students regardless of year, but also graduate students as well, to the concern of others who are unsure about the effects of the updated Suffolk alcohol policy in these spaces. With the permission of limited alcohol within graduate-only spaces, the result of undergraduate and graduate life within these shared residence halls is still unknown.

In a statement, Greg Gatlin, Suffolk University’s vice president of communications and the university spokesman, explained that the university is working to provide graduate and law students access to on-campus housing “when possible.”  He said that this year, Suffolk has been able to provide housing for 53 graduate and law students.

Graduate students have been provided housing in dorms alongside upperclassmen, in buildings such as Miller and 10 West, where some are even sharing spaces with undergraduate students within the same dorms or apartments.

Graduate students have their own perspective on this change. 

Henrique Liberatori, a Suffolk alumnus who graduated with a master’s in business last spring, said he sees the incredible value of this expansion of housing. Liberatori, who is originally from Brazil, explained the difficulties he faced as an international student, having to find his own housing. 

“I was not 100 percent focused on studying because I needed to worry about transportation,” said Liberatori.

Kerby Gillis, a current law school student living off campus, shared a similar sentiment.

“Boston is becoming more and more an impossible place to move to for the average person,” said Gillis.

She added that she believes that this housing is a necessity, as many students may require the ability to pay for a place to live in Boston with the subsidized loans they would get through the university for housing.

However, this change is not without its controversy. Suffolk, prior to this year, had been a “dry campus.” This phrase refers to a campus that does not permit alcohol within any of its spaces, with no exceptions.  

This year, however, the alcohol policy was updated to allow alcohol to be permitted in residence spaces occupied by only graduate and law students. 

“We will be reviewing the success of this change in the future, may extend the rule to some undergraduate spaces occupied by those over 21,” said Gatlin.

Liberatori expressed his perspective on how the change in alcohol policies could impact the culture and comfort of both the graduate and undergraduate students living within the dorms.

“I imagine that grad students living with undergrad could cause a lot of social problems with drinking,” said Liberatori. “The security of the undergrads, under 21, for me, is the most important.”

Gillis had a different perspective.  

“I mean, everyone going into law school is at least 21 or 22 and some of them could be as old as thirty, forties, fifties even, so I think it is unreasonable to be policing adults like that,” said Gillis.

Gatlin explained that students within dorms where alcohol would be permitted were also expected to complete a training on using alcohol responsibly, and that careful consideration was taken to guarantee that safety and comfort were considered priorities.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$100
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Suffolk University's Interfaith Center on the 8th floor of Sawyer
The Suffolk University's Interfaith Center celebrates 25 years
Outside of Miller Hall
New Suffolk Policy: Four Years of On-Campus Housing
Suffolk University's Sawyer Building
Sawyer reconstruction causes student group movement
Where Suffolk event security stands now
Where Suffolk event security stands now
New weightlifting club brings a new level of inclusivity into Ridgeway
New weightlifting club brings a new level of inclusivity into Ridgeway
TKE President Braydon Walorz, member junior Matheus Neves and freshman Yohan Arias.
Suffolk's new fraternity aims to build community and leadership
More in News
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Culture War tour at Antelope Gymnasium at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.
On campus and online, the impacts of Charlie Kirk’s assassination echo violence in American society
What does freedom of speech mean in America?
What does freedom of speech mean in America?
The Massachusetts State House.
Freshman unpack their political perspectives
This week in SGA
This week in SGA
AI in Suffolk's classrooms
AI in Suffolk's classrooms
Recent displays of gun violence and threats on college campuses and unpacking the occupations of U.S. cities
Recent displays of gun violence and threats on college campuses and unpacking the occupations of U.S. cities
More in Suffolk News
MBTA payment and entry gate
The MBTA begins fare compliance operations
SGA President Charlie Reyna-Demes addressing the student body
SGA passes activity fees increase in near unanimous vote
SGA proposes increase to student activities fee at first meeting
SGA proposes increase to student activities fee at first meeting
Suffolk lays off 35 staff members amid financial tensions
Suffolk lays off 35 staff members amid financial tensions
Outside Modern Theater and 10 West Resident Halls.
Vice President Nucci retires after decades of service
Suffolk University Police Department vehicle outside Samia Academic Center.
Kelly issues update on SUPD arming
About the Contributor
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$100
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal