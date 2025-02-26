Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Men’s hockey topples Nichols for first round home ice playoff win

Joseph Dimino, Sports EditorFebruary 26, 2025
Michael Najarian
Goalie CJ Hapward during a game against Johnson & Wales University.

Shutting out Endicott College 4-0 on their home ice, Suffolk University men’s hockey advanced to the second round of the Conference of New England playoffs.

Suffolk was led by goalie C.J. Hapward who stifled Endicott’s offense with 46 saves, not letting the puck through the net a single time.

“I was just proud of how we played and how we battled, and was super excited to get that win and keep going,” said Hapward.

Despite 46 shots coming his way, Hapward was living in the moment not feeling pressure despite the high stakes. Throughout the game, Suffolk was outshot by 17. Hapward blocked them all.

“I was really in the moment like we all were, having a lot of fun playing hockey. It was just a really enjoyable night, and I’m so proud and excited to keep going,” said Hapward.

The Rams started off the first period hot with a goal from Daniel McKiernan, assisted by junior forward and captain Ryan Webb.

“We wanted to be as present as possible in a game like this, the biggest game this program has played in the last ten years or so. Being present in the moment, we set a goal in the moment to get that first goal, settle the nerves and remind ourselves how good of a team we can be,” said Webb.

Suffolk would strike again with a goal from sophomore forward Ralph Berry in the second period, putting them up 2-0.

Berry showed he wasn’t done by adding on another goal just two minutes into the third period, giving Suffolk a dominating 3-0 lead which all but clinched the game.

Despite the blazing scoring night from the Rams, Webb focused on the team’s defense, pointing it out as something that the team wants to keep up as they go into their next playoff game against either the number-one ranked Curry College or the University of New England.

“In practice defense has been our key point. We’ve won a lot of games this year by one goal, tonight was a little different. We got more goals than usual but in the last couple weeks the goals have been coming,” said Webb.

With the stakes increasing, the Rams aim to keep pressure off Hapward by keeping their defense as stifling as possible.

“Our coach instills in us ‘defense first’ and we have the guys to do that. We have a lot of guys willing to block shots and make C.J. Hapward’s life as easy as possible,” said Webb.”

Suffolk’s playoff future now hinges on a matchup between Endicott College and Wentworth University.

If Endicott wins, Suffolk will play the number-one ranked Curry College March 1. If Wentworth wins, Suffolk plays the second-ranked University of New England instead. Regardless of the outcome, Suffolk will have to become road warriors for the remainder of the playoffs.

“I see resilience with this group. Thomas Dempsey and I had a players meeting this week and we told the team, when you’re at practice or at home make sure you have the vision of success. Believe that this team can go all the way, believe in yourself, believe in yourself being successful and I think everyone’s been stepping up and chipping in,” said Webb.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Editor Picks
Senior forward Keenan Robertson and Wentworth guard Jack Connell jockeying for position during a Feb. 25 game.
Men's basketball drops tension-filled championship game against WNE
Suffolk and Curry players get into a scuffle in front of Curry goaltender Shane Soderwall Feb. 1.
Men's hockey's playoff push ends with semifinal loss to Curry College
Keenan Robertson high-fiving teammates before a game against the Wentworth Institute of Technology Feb. 25.
Second half surge sends men's basketball past Endicott, to CNE championship game
Senior forward Sam Molind shooting the puck during a Jan. 31 game against the University of New England.
Women's hockey rolls past WNE for first round road playoff win
Women's basketball head coach Ed Leyden addresses the team during a game against the University of New England Jan. 28. (courtesy of Sophia DiNanno)
Women's basketball eliminated in first round of playoffs after Roger Williams comeback
Sophomore guard Nick Verdile before a first round playoff game against the Wentworth Institute of Technology Feb. 25.
Second half rally lifts men's basketball past Wentworth for first round victory
More in Hockey
Members of the men's hockey team celebrate after a goal against Johnson & Wales University Dec. 6.
Team spotlight: Offense blazes Men’s hockey into playoff picture
Senior forward Maddie Gagliano and Cassidy Rockwood battle for the puck during a Nov. 15 home game.
Women's hockey stumbles at Nichols for fourth straight loss
Freshman forward Nolan Leonard shooting the puck during a game against Nichols College Nov. 16 (courtesy of Nolan Leonard).
Hockey career leads Leonard back home to Massachusetts after New England journey
Goaltender Lily O'Neil holding the CCC championship trophy in 2023 (courtesy of Vanessa Stuart).
O'Neil makes difficult decision to hang up the skates due to upper body injury
Sophomore forward Aiden Levee-Oshiro shoots the puck while falling to the ice.
Women's hockey splits two game weekend against Johnson & Wales
Suffolk University women's ice hockey team during a practice (courtesy of Samantha Molind).
Women's hockey skates into seventh season eyeing more success
More in Showcase
The Lacrosse team celebrates after a goal by Eliza Bryant in the second quarter of a game against Dean College Feb. 22.
Lacrosse topples Dean College for first win in program history
Around the world: Judge gives Musk, DOGE go-ahead to continue work, 80 passengers survive plane overturning on Toronto runway, NYC mayor appeals to Trump to avoid conviction, Mexican president threatens lawsuit over Gulf renaming
Around the world: Judge gives Musk, DOGE go-ahead to continue work, 80 passengers survive plane overturning on Toronto runway, NYC mayor appeals to Trump to avoid conviction, Mexican president threatens lawsuit over Gulf renaming
Political science students Grace Kane (left), Joey Pisani (right) outside the Capitol Building in Washington, DC. Courtesy of Joey Pisani.
Suffolk students learn at US Capitol in immersive seminar
This week in SGA: A reminder of election rules
This week in SGA: A reminder of election rules
Alice Rothchild (left), Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber (right) pose for photo after "Health and Human Rights in Gaza" event.
Activist, physician, author provides insight on health and human rights in Gaza
Our Bodies Ourselves signs to operate exclusively out of Suffolk University Feb. 11.
Sexual health organization exclusively operates out of Suffolk
About the Contributors
Joseph Dimino
Joseph Dimino, Sports Editor | he/him
Joe is a senior journalism major from Revere, Massachusetts. When he has free time, he can be found in Suffolk’s Student Games Lounge or watching Boston sports. He’s particularly a fan of the Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox. When he graduates, he hopes to become a sports journalist covering Boston sports.
Follow Joe on X @JoeDiminoSU
Michael Najarian
Michael Najarian, Sports Editor | he/him
Michael is a junior print/web journalism major from Framingham, Massachusetts. He’s also a member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams. Outside of running and writing for the Journal, Michael is an avid Boston sports fan who can be seen watching sports quite frequently. After graduation, Michael is looking for a career in the sports industry. Follow Michael on X @MichaelNaj3
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal