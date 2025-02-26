Men’s hockey topples Nichols for first round home ice playoff win

Michael Najarian Goalie CJ Hapward during a game against Johnson & Wales University.

Shutting out Endicott College 4-0 on their home ice, Suffolk University men’s hockey advanced to the second round of the Conference of New England playoffs.

Suffolk was led by goalie C.J. Hapward who stifled Endicott’s offense with 46 saves, not letting the puck through the net a single time.

“I was just proud of how we played and how we battled, and was super excited to get that win and keep going,” said Hapward.

Despite 46 shots coming his way, Hapward was living in the moment not feeling pressure despite the high stakes. Throughout the game, Suffolk was outshot by 17. Hapward blocked them all.

“I was really in the moment like we all were, having a lot of fun playing hockey. It was just a really enjoyable night, and I’m so proud and excited to keep going,” said Hapward.

The Rams started off the first period hot with a goal from Daniel McKiernan, assisted by junior forward and captain Ryan Webb.

“We wanted to be as present as possible in a game like this, the biggest game this program has played in the last ten years or so. Being present in the moment, we set a goal in the moment to get that first goal, settle the nerves and remind ourselves how good of a team we can be,” said Webb.

Suffolk would strike again with a goal from sophomore forward Ralph Berry in the second period, putting them up 2-0.

Berry showed he wasn’t done by adding on another goal just two minutes into the third period, giving Suffolk a dominating 3-0 lead which all but clinched the game.

Despite the blazing scoring night from the Rams, Webb focused on the team’s defense, pointing it out as something that the team wants to keep up as they go into their next playoff game against either the number-one ranked Curry College or the University of New England.

“In practice defense has been our key point. We’ve won a lot of games this year by one goal, tonight was a little different. We got more goals than usual but in the last couple weeks the goals have been coming,” said Webb.

With the stakes increasing, the Rams aim to keep pressure off Hapward by keeping their defense as stifling as possible.

“Our coach instills in us ‘defense first’ and we have the guys to do that. We have a lot of guys willing to block shots and make C.J. Hapward’s life as easy as possible,” said Webb.”

Suffolk’s playoff future now hinges on a matchup between Endicott College and Wentworth University.

If Endicott wins, Suffolk will play the number-one ranked Curry College March 1. If Wentworth wins, Suffolk plays the second-ranked University of New England instead. Regardless of the outcome, Suffolk will have to become road warriors for the remainder of the playoffs.

“I see resilience with this group. Thomas Dempsey and I had a players meeting this week and we told the team, when you’re at practice or at home make sure you have the vision of success. Believe that this team can go all the way, believe in yourself, believe in yourself being successful and I think everyone’s been stepping up and chipping in,” said Webb.