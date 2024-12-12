The Wang Theatre was filled with tears after Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler stopped in Boston

Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler had fans emotionally distraught and dancing in their seats as they stopped in Boston for their “Brent Forever: The Tour” Nov. 22.

Boston fans rode an emotional rollercoaster at The Boch Center — Wang Theatre with Zucker and Cutler’s beautiful performance. The concert opened with Zucker pulling up a projector and taking the audience through the history of the “Brent” series.

Immediately after the gorgeous home footage of the background behind the trilogy, they opened with the heartfelt piece, “ashes & rust,” from their most recent collaborative album, “brent iii.” This set the perfect tone for the rest of the night. As both performers sat comfortably on couches, it really set the homey mood they were trying to create.

Zucker and Cutler quickly transitioned into one of their most prominent songs off the most recent album, “black & white.” Their performance moved the audience so much that a couple proposed towards the end of the song. As the couple listens to the song about shining color into each other’s lives, they created the perfect memory to tell at their wedding.

The iconic duo switched back and forth between their new songs and some throwbacks. A fan favorite was “emily” off of their album “brent ii.” As Zucker and Cutler passionately sang about the honeymoon phase of a relationship, fans made sure they were heard.

From one heartbreaking piece to another, a passionate plea was made from Zucker and Cutler to make a long distance relationship work with the song “and the government too!”. Heard through the couple’s beautiful melodies were slight sniffles from audience members.

Even though Zucker and Cutler’s singing already made the concert feel like home, the set takes the trophy. The ambience on stage made it feel like fans were at a cabin having a jam session with the duo. The dim lighting truly captured the feeling of making this concert a home. Instead of blinding overhead lighting, little lamps were sprinkled around the stage making for a perfect setting.

Cutler took the stage at one point during the night to perform some of her solo songs. A notable mention was her song, “sometimes,” a beautiful piece that was released in 2019 with the EP that started it all, “brent.”

Cutler’s powerful vocals are something fans could not miss. She wowed the audience away and soon enough the stage was lit up by flashlights from fans. As she performed, heartache swept through the audience as she concluded one of her solo pieces with the lyrics, “’Cause I love you, but sometimes, I’d rather die / Than have to feel this way inside.”

After Cutler’s touching performance, Zucker took the spotlight to perform his solos. Fans were not ready for what was about to happen.

Zucker started off strong with, “toothbrush song” from the most recent album, in which Cutler used an electric toothbrush to create the backtrack. However, Zucker quickly took fans back to 2019 with his poignant song, “scared.” This song was originally teased in 2017, but released two years later with their EP “brent.”

As Zucker performed against a dark set and a single spotlight shining down, fans were heard crying across the theater. The heartfelt performance touched many, and silence crept over the audience as he finished.

The highlight of the concert was the duo performing their iconic song, “you were good to me,” a fan favorite since it was released in 2019. Not a single word was missed by fans, truly encapsulating how much the song means to people.

To switch up the mood a bit, Zucker and Cutler performed their song, “just breathe,” to remind fans that in the end, everything is going to be okay. A swarm of hands waving in the air really brought down the idea that everyone is in it together.

To end the night, the duo sang “this is how you fall in love,” another fan favorite. This set the perfect ending to a poignant show.

The emotion felt in the room couldn’t be put into words. Whatever fans were going through that night, the duo made sure to reach every single heart. They not only performed gorgeously, but they made Boston fans feel seen. Being at the concert made it feel like I was on vacation with my best friends. Zucker and Cutler also appreciated Boston’s energy, and as they said at the concert, “Boston is so brent.”

“Brent Forever: The Tour” ended in Denver, Colo. Dec. 8.