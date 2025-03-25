Casey’s Cassette: Noah Rinker is the next country superstar

A few weeks ago during my daily scroll through TikTok, one video stopped me in my tracks. A man sat by a fire singing and playing an original country song, face lit by orange and yellow embers. The country twang in his voice, rubbery guitar and stinging harmonica filled my eyes with tears.

After scrolling through his page for arguably too long I came across his profile on streaming. His voice grabbed me by my ears and refused to let go. In just one day, I listened to Noah Rinker’s entire discography. Discovering a small artist with phenomenal music is like finding a 100 dollar bill on the street. But instead of keeping it for myself, I decided to share the wealth.

The song that caught my ear that day was his original country tune “Red Bandana.” The plucky guitar, soothing harmonica and soft drums make it a certified country campfire banger. The melody is so catchy it is guaranteed to get stuck in your head. Rinker tells the story of a girl he met in the countryside. He painted such a vivid picture of this girl with his clear storytelling that I could fully picture her in my mind. This is a picturesque country summer anthem that makes me want to go out and buy cowboy boots and a red bandana.

His newest single, “Wherever I Go,” blesses the ear of the listener with Noah Kahan-like folk production with a hint of Zach Bryan’s heartbreaking lyricism. This is a tune that many can relate to: being constantly haunted by the ghost of your ex. Rinker describes the guilt of being with someone new when all you can think about is them. His strong songwriting paired with a nostalgic-sounding guitar made this song an instant hit.

“After Dark,” his 2024 EP is my favorite of his yet. The opening track “Save My Soul” is country folk gold accompanied by simple acoustic production and a sailing harmonica. His soulful voice shines in the catchy four-line chorus. Most of his songs mention God or have a Southern Christian hint to them, but he still somehow remains subtle and not preachy. It is easy for a lot of artists to find their platform and try to teach their audience something they did not consent to. Rinker does not do this, it comes across as him professing his love for God and nothing more.

“Hand On My Gun” is my favorite from his entire discography. This song is another example of his phenomenal storytelling and use of imagery in his lyrics. Rinker illustrates the trauma that a past partner can inflict upon you, affecting your ability to trust again. He was hurt a few times from past relationships and is weary to enter another one because he does not want to go through that same pain again.

“And there’s nothing like that first heartbreak, she robbed me like a midnight train/She held me up, and set out on the run…/And that’s why I keep my hand on my gun,” Rinker sings.

The title track of the EP “After Dark” is a melancholy anthem that washes me with chills and nostalgia. His vocals shine through this track partnered with a smooth steel slide. Rinker analyzes how his ex treats him after their breakup. She calls him late at night and still keeps in touch, but goes home with another man she does not love. He details the pain he feels and how she feels she made a mistake leaving him. This track stands out among the rest with intertwining anecdotes and alluring revelations.

“If you fly too fast, you might not see the edge/Take the road up the mountain/’Cause you won’t find truth or peace of mind in a bar room/But you’ll find fake love in a stranger’s arms/After dark,” Rinker sings.

The fourth song on the EP, “I Hope It Hurts,” is a bitter and reminiscent song targeted towards his ex-partner. He wishes that she is hurt seeing him happy after they ended things. He is happier now that she is gone and hopes that she is reflecting on how she treated him.

Out of all of the songs from the EP, this is the one I return to the most. During every listen I find a new line that I resonate with.

The final track, “The Place I’m From,” is a classic country song and an exquisite way to close the EP. He continues the theme of speaking directly to his ex but with almost a bitter yet positive outlook. The country singer wishes her the best with her new partner and reflects on the mistakes he made while asking if she thinks about him. He admits they were not meant to be and were not truly in love. He misses her terribly and thinks about her constantly, but knows that they should not end up together. Rinker stuck his hands in my heart, ripped it out and stepped on it with this song. It is such an emotional and raw song that feels so personal to him.

“When you hear our song on the radio now/Do you ask your new boy to turn it down?/Or do you sit through the whole damn song/Three minutes, thirty seconds of wonderin’ where I’ve gone?” Rinker sings.

Noah Rinker has the songwriting and guitar-playing capabilities to become America’s upcoming star. I recommend him to everyone who is willing to hear me speak about it and I propose anyone to add one of his songs to one of your playlists.