Trump wins 2024 presidential election

Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons President-elect Donald Trump at an Arizona for Trump rally Oct. 31 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Donald J. Trump will serve his second term as President of the United States after a decisive win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump will become the first U.S. president with a felony conviction after being sworn in to the office as the nations’ 47th commander-in-chief Jan. 20, 2025.

The race was officially called by The Associated Press at 5:34 a.m. Nov. 6 after Trump won 10 electoral votes from Wisconsin to send his total over the needed 270.

The Trump campaign tapped into anger, fear and polarization in a highly fractured nation, appealing in particular to male voters with hyper-masculine rhetoric, according to AP analysis. His 2024 platform narrowed in on immigration policy and the economy, creating a narrative of a nation plagued by violent migrants, including with false claims such as that Haitian migrants were eating pets in Ohio.

Now, President-elect Trump prepares for the 75-day transition period and his second term in the office.

His agenda for the Oval Office centers sweeping immigration reform, including involving the National Guard and police to fulfill his promise of launching the nation’s largest mass deportation program, as reported by CBS.

Trump said on Truth Social that he would veto a federal abortion ban if such legislation were to be passed up from Congress, following his assertions that the overturn of Roe v. Wade was enough federal action on the issue.

Tax policy under the second Trump administration is set to include an expansion of his 2017 tax overhaul, including lowering the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 15%, reversing President Joe Biden’s tax hikes on the nation’s wealthiest and exempting earned tips, Social Security wages and overtime wages from being taxable income, according to the AP.

Trump has called for the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in government departments, as well as decreasing societal emphasis on legal protection for LGBTQ+ Americans and diversity initiatives as a whole.

The President-elect took the stage at the Palm Beach Convention Center at 2:33 a.m. Nov. 6, addressing attendees of an election night watch party and the nation as he sat at 267 electoral votes.

“Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body,” said Trump.

As election departments continue to count and certify results, Trump is on track to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote in two decades since George W. Bush’s reelection win in 2004.

According to APVoteCast, a voter survey conducted of more than 120,000 voters across the nation, Trump made strides in gaining the support and votes from the youth, Black and Latino voting blocs compared to data from his 2020 loss to Biden.

Harris officially conceded to Trump in the afternoon Nov. 6 before addressing the American public at her alma mater, Howard University.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris said.

Harris encouraged her supporters to not lose faith in the promise of America.

As Trump addressed the nation just hours ahead of his victory being called, he took the opportunity to call for an end to the polarization that has grown in recent years.

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” Trump said. “It’s time to unite.”