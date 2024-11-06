Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Trump wins 2024 presidential election

Maren Halpin, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 6, 2024
Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons
President-elect Donald Trump at an Arizona for Trump rally Oct. 31 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Donald J. Trump will serve his second term as President of the United States after a decisive win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump will become the first U.S. president with a felony conviction after being sworn in to the office as the nations’ 47th commander-in-chief Jan. 20, 2025.

The race was officially called by The Associated Press at 5:34 a.m. Nov. 6 after Trump won 10 electoral votes from Wisconsin to send his total over the needed 270.

The Trump campaign tapped into anger, fear and polarization in a highly fractured nation, appealing in particular to male voters with hyper-masculine rhetoric, according to AP analysis. His 2024 platform narrowed in on immigration policy and the economy, creating a narrative of a nation plagued by violent migrants, including with false claims such as that Haitian migrants were eating pets in Ohio. 

Now, President-elect Trump prepares for the 75-day transition period and his second term in the office. 

His agenda for the Oval Office centers sweeping immigration reform, including involving the National Guard and police to fulfill his promise of launching the nation’s largest mass deportation program, as reported by CBS.

Trump said on Truth Social that he would veto a federal abortion ban if such legislation were to be passed up from Congress, following his assertions that the overturn of Roe v. Wade was enough federal action on the issue.

Tax policy under the second Trump administration is set to include an expansion of his 2017 tax overhaul, including lowering the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 15%, reversing President Joe Biden’s tax hikes on the nation’s wealthiest and exempting earned tips, Social Security wages and overtime wages from being taxable income, according to the AP. 

Trump has called for the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in government departments, as well as decreasing societal emphasis on legal protection for LGBTQ+ Americans and diversity initiatives as a whole.

The President-elect took the stage at the Palm Beach Convention Center at 2:33 a.m. Nov. 6, addressing attendees of an election night watch party and the nation as he sat at 267 electoral votes.

“Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body,” said Trump. 

As election departments continue to count and certify results, Trump is on track to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote in two decades since George W. Bush’s reelection win in 2004.

According to APVoteCast, a voter survey conducted of more than 120,000 voters across the nation, Trump made strides in gaining the support and votes from the youth, Black and Latino voting blocs compared to data from his 2020 loss to Biden.

Harris officially conceded to Trump in the afternoon Nov. 6 before addressing the American public at her alma mater, Howard University.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris said. 

Harris encouraged her supporters to not lose faith in the promise of America.

As Trump addressed the nation just hours ahead of his victory being called, he took the opportunity to call for an end to the polarization that has grown in recent years.

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” Trump said. “It’s time to unite.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
The Massachusetts State House.
Incumbents sweep races for Mass. House seats
(Left to right) Panelists Raginia Shah, Jeffrey Pokorak, Sarang Sekhavat and Cristian Dubon Solis in the Smith Commons.
Undocu Week panel discusses immigration policy, Project 2025
State auditor Diana DiZoglio speaks in Sargent Hall about Massachusetts ballot Question One.
Suffolk Democrats host state auditor for ballot question discussion
A “Vote Yes on 2” sign in Medford Oct. 21 supports the repeal of the MCAS requirement.
Voters weigh in on eliminating MCAS graduation requirement
A bartender at Beantown Pub serving drinks.
Service workers speak out against Question Five
Breaking down the Massachusetts ballot questions
Breaking down the Massachusetts ballot questions
More in Editor Picks
The women's cross country team holding up a CNE championship banner after their win (courtesy Cole Bolduc)
Women's cross country secures conference four-peat with runaway win
Suffolk University men's golf at the Conference of New England championship (courtesy of Vijay Sakuru).
Men’s golf wraps up fall slate at CNE championship
OPINION: To concede or not to concede
OPINION: To concede or not to concede
Letter to the Editor: To a nation in pieces: blame the fascist, not the vulnerable
Letter to the Editor: To a nation in pieces: blame the fascist, not the vulnerable
Jake Gomez attempts a layup during the Commonwealth Coast Playoffs first round against Endicott College Feb. 20 (courtesy of Suffolk University Athletics).
Men's basketball gearing up for championship run after runner up finish
The inaugural women's lacrosse team at Suffolk University after a set of games at the University of Hartford (courtesy of Victoria Wood).
Wood fulfills childhood lacrosse dreams overseas with Team Italy
More in News
Beacon Hill delivers the Halloween spirit this October
Beacon Hill delivers the Halloween spirit this October
Pages from the zine at Shut Down Africom 2024 event
Student organizations come together for Shut Down Africom 2024
Students are fired up for First-Gen week
Students are fired up for First-Gen week
A sign for early voting outside Boston City Hall.
Suffolk students prepare to cast ballots
Multiple teams compete in the Men's Youth Fours on the third day of the 2024 Head of the Charles Regatta.
Boston welcomes hundreds of thousands for 'Super Bowl of Rowing'
A Suffolk University Police Department cruiser outside Samia.
Former, current SUPD officers named in POST Commission's report
About the Contributor
Maren Halpin
Maren Halpin, Editor-in-Chief | she/her
Maren is a junior print/web journalism major with a minor in political science from Milford, Massachusetts. She currently works as a Special Projects Unit intern at WHDH, 7 News. In her free time, she loves to go to her favorite coffee shops, listen to Noah Kahan, Hozier and Taylor Swift on repeat, explore the city and spend time with family and friends. Maren is passionate about politics and hopes to go into investigative journalism in the future. 
Follow Maren on X @Maren_Halpin26
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal