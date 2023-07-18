SGA’s new Vice President Grace Kane will help students ‘have their voices heard’

Courtesy of Grace Kane SGA Vice President Grace Kane poses in the Boston Common.

Grace Kane, a junior political science major, was elected vice president of Suffolk University’s Student Government Association for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Kane has been involved with SGA since her first year at Suffolk. She has been climbing her way up at the association by serving first as a senator, then as the housing and facilities committee chair and secretary of the student judicial review board.

“It was down-pouring rain outside [at the Fall 2021 Involvement Fair] and the 2021-2022 E-board still made me feel so welcomed even in our short interaction,” said Kane.

Outside of SGA, Kane is the vice president of new member education for Alpha Sigma Alpha, one of the sororities on campus. She is also part of Suffolk’s Volleyball Club and the Orientation, New Student and Family Programs Office as a Ram Supporter and Orientation Leader.

Kane expects the connection between SGA and students will be reinforced and aims to focus on student feedback and involvement. The new VP also wants to maintain student involvement traditions introduced this year, such as the Suffolk Rams sports fan bus.

“I want students and clubs to feel confident to give their feedback for Suffolk, and I want SGA to be that space for them to do so,” Kane said.

Kane talked about the opportunities the association gave her and the “closest friends” she made along the way. “It’s an organization surrounded by individuals who want to give back to Suffolk. They have a big heart for their campus community and its students,” she said.

When asked about one of the major positive changes SGA made this year, Kane said it was their collaborations with clubs and school-sponsored events.

“These collaborations give SGA members opportunities to connect with the Suffolk community and understand what students want and need,” she said.

To Kane, these collaborations gives SGA the chance to interact with students outside of their normal meeting hours, and can lead to more organic connections.

“It gives us the chance to see this feedback firsthand and have real conversations with students at these types of events,” said Kane.

Kane didn’t hesitate to praise her fellow E-board members: Clinton Oreofe, Matthew Lee and Julia Karwacki.

“Our upcoming E-board and Senate are some of the most dedicated people I know, and they would do anything to help make a better Suffolk experience for everyone,” she said.

As vice president, Kane hopes to build connections with the student body as much as possible.

“Creating more outreach events and inviting students to have their voices heard is something I hope to expand upon in my time as vice president,” said Kane.