OPINION: Why does everybody hate Chris?

The annual Academy Awards were held last weekend. Commonly referred to as the Oscars, the award show is considered amongst the most prestigious in the film industry.

The show, the awards and their recipients were drastically overshadowed this year when actor Will Smith invaded the stage and struck comedian host Chris Rock in the face with his right hand.

The slap shortly followed one of Rock’s jokes targeted at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock drew comparison between Pinkett Smith and G.I. Jane, both bald women.

The problem with this is that Pinkett Smith suffers from a disorder known as alopecia, which causes hair loss. Although baldness or short hair in women has been seen as a stylistic choice, especially in recent years, it is believed that the alopecia is predominantly why Pinkett Smith decided to shave her head.

Although it was clearly a joke in bad taste by Rock, that does not change the misdoings by Will Smith.

Social media is well divided on the issue, but many people have chosen Will Smith’s side because he was standing up for family.

The way Smith chose to stand up for his wife was unprofessional, especially since he was seen laughing at the joke just moments before the incident occured. He could have addressed the joke backstage. He could have also released an official statement, or left the show all together as a sign of protest.

It just genuinely seemed like Smith could have cared less about the joke, and only acted after he saw his wife’s stale face. The couple’s marital problems are practically public knowledge, and it also begs the question of whether or not Pinkett Smith even deserved such chivalry from her husband.

Chris Rock also handled the situation like a complete professional. Even after being slapped rather violently, he did not retaliate in any way and in fact did what he does best in order to lighten the tensions — he cracked a joke.

Uncensored airings of the altercation from Japan and Australia both showed the shouting match the two stars had after Smith exited the stage.

Twice, Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”.

Rock appeared to be quite shaken by the whole ordeal, but remained strictly professional and carried on with the show.

So why do people side with Will Smith? Perhaps it’s because they value their loved ones as much as he values his. Then with that being said, why do people side with Chris Rock? It’s most likely because they saw him act like a true professional.

The reality is, all of these people are wrong. Or rather, partially wrong.

There was a clear fault on both ends. Chris Rock made a joke that was in poor taste. He should not have made that joke. However, it is possible that he had no idea about her medical disorder.

His response to the ordeal was professional, and he even declined to press any assault charges against Smith.

Will Smith stood up for his wife on the highest level, risking his own reputation. This was certainly an act to commend; however the way he chose to do it was wrong.

Both actors could have acted better.

Smith took the stage once more twenty minutes later, this time however to collect some hardware. He won Best Actor for his role in the 2022 film “King Richard.”

Ironically, or perhaps intentionally, Smith’s acceptance speech was centered around family, the importance of it and making sure to always stand up for them.