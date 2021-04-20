Earth Day brings awareness to the climate crisis

Earth Day commemorates activists, environmental professionals, leaders and more who work to achieve a greener planet, and continues to inspire change through education and activism.

While Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, many look to create sustainable habits and practice its other teachings throughout the year.

“I believe the best approach is to educate yourself and others close to you about matters surrounding climate change and the environment,” Suffolk Environmental Club President Diana Gastelum said.

This year, the Harvard Business School is hosting Earthfest, a virtual sustainability scavenger hunt consisting of various events, activities and resources. These will all revolve around key points of environmental justice and the Harvard Sustainability Plan, which includes being fossil fuel-neutral by 2026 and fossil fuel-free by 2050.

In central Ohio, a small nonprofit known as Green Columbus has accumulated more than 120 projects for volunteers who are looking to help the community.

One of these events include pollinator garden planting, where volunteers will use plant seeds and compost to add to the local Monarch Waystation, a garden that provides food for Monarch butterfly populations. Another event is the Creekside Cleanup, where volunteers will pick up litter in areas by a nearby creek.

Similar events are happening in Boston/Massachusetts.

Some of these include a cleanup on the Charles River, an Earth Day run/walk in Cambridge, an Earth Day parade and action event starting at the statehouse, and more.

“Building an Equitable, Healthy, Climate Resilient Future,” is a series sponsored by Harvard in partnership with the Boston Green Ribbon Commission. The sessions mostly focus on the Boston communities that are most at risk to climate change impacts. The second of these sessions will be held on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The month of April brings awareness toward the climate crisis, but in order to combat the issue, effective climate communication is the way to do so.

“There’s definitely a lot going on in the world, and climate anxiety is a very real thing. However, focusing on your community and building upwards is the most effective strategy in my own opinion,” said Gastelum.

Activists continue to put pressure on companies that continue to contribute to the climate crisis in alarming amounts. However, many big businesses are beginning to prioritize the fight against climate change and are looking to increase initiatives around the issue.

While changes at the corporate level are crucial in minimizing the effects of climate change, individuals and their communities can also create change.

“For example, focusing on the Suffolk community, making sure that those responsible for sustainability in school not only hold promises, but take action on these promises,” Gastelum said.