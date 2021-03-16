Suffolk’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 0.2% for first time this semester

Suffolk University saw nine new COVID-19 cases, all identified at on-campus testing sites, from March 5-13, according to the university’s COVID-19 testing data page.

The nine new positive test results brought the university’s total number of cases since residential students returned to campus for the Spring semester to 118.

Suffolk’s total case count on the university’s COVID-19 testing data page includes only positive tests which were detected at on-campus testing sites, whereas The Journal’s total includes both on and off-campus positive test results.

According to Suffolk’s testing data page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of March 13, the university’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.166%. This is the lowest positivity rate Suffolk has seen since Nov. 3, 2020. The university’s overall positivity rate for the 2020-2021 academic year was 0.366% as of March 13.

Massachusetts’ seven-day average positivity rate was 1.7% as of March 13. This number has been steadily decreasing since Dec. 31.

From March 5-13, Suffolk conducted a total of 3,662 COVID-19 tests. The university has conducted a total of 67,280 COVID tests since residential students moved in last August.

