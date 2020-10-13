Events Week of 10/14

October 13, 2020

From the SLI Event Email

Wednesday 10/14 

  • How to Physically Distance Without Socially Isolating
    • Hosted by Counseling, Health, and Wellness
    • Virtual
    • 12:00PM-1:00PM
    • Register for the event here
  • CARE Connections
    • Meet the Deans and Office Staff of Student Affairs
    • 6:00PM-7:00PM
    • Zoom ID: 930 7062 0453
  • Cards for Children
    • Hosted by Residential Life and C.A.R.E
    • 8:00PM
    • DoubleTree Residents only!
  • ATCK Fitness University Virtual Wellness
    • Live HIIT Class with high energy fitness coaches
    • 7am, 12pm
    • Register for event here

Thursday 10/15

  • Climate Change Debate with Professors David Tuerk and Jonathan Haughton
    • 1:05pm:2:20pm
    • Zoom Link to Come
  • Witches, Feminsts, and Pagans!  
    • 4:00pm  
    • The Interfaith Center
    • Join us for a discussion of witch, feminist, and pagan archetypes in Waking the Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power by Pam Grossman.
    • Zoom link here
  • Self Care Night 
    • Hosted by Residential Life
    • 5:00pm-8:00pm
    • For more information, contact [email protected] 
  • Afrobeats Bingo Night
    • Hosted by African Student’s Association
    • 6:30pm
    • Zoom ID: 92234538310
  • Debate Watch Party
  • ATCK Fitness University Virtual Wellness
    • Live HIIT Class with high energy fitness coaches
    • 7am, 12pm, 7:30pm
    • Register for event here

Friday 10/16

  • Res Fest
    • Hosted by Residential Life
    • Located in Sawyer
    • Follow @suffolkreslife for more information!
  • ATCK Fitness University Virtual Wellness
    • Live HIIT Class with high energy fitness coaches
    • 7am, 12pm. 
    • Register for event here

Saturday 10/17

  • Applying to Top Graduate Schools
    • Hosted by ASCEND Undergraduate Chapter
    • 1:30pm-2:30pm
    • Sign up here
  • Birth of Bab
    • Baha’i holyday commemorating the birth of Siyyid Ali-Muhammad, who came to be known as the Bab (meaning “the Gate” in Arabic). 
    • Begins at Sunset
    • For more information, email [email protected]  

 