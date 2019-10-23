Suffolk Climate Watch: Staying hopeful in the wake of climate change

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

We are all going to die. At some point in our lives, our time will come and we will no longer be on this Earth. It may sound morbid, but it is the truth. Chances are, climate change will be the demise of humanity, but there is hope.

Many people are aware of this prevalent issue, especially in today’s society. Detrimental damage has been done to our planet for far too long and people are now taking action. There have been lectures, protests and walk-outs by people all around the world demanding there be change.

Dr. Sylvia Earle is a well-known oceanographer and biologist who has dedicated her life to saving the oceans and its species. Her passions translated to her work when she went on to become the first female chief scientist of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Earle is the founder and leader of “Mission Blue,” an organization dedicated to bringing awareness and support to the ocean and its inhabitants. Various spots in the ocean, sometimes the most critical spots for marine life, are referred to as “Hope Spots,” according to Mission Blue.

These Hope Spots are specific areas located all across the world. They cover key spots that are helpful for protecting certain species, ecosystems or habitats. Introducing Earle’s idea to the world has inspired many to step up and combat climate change, just like she has.

By creating documentaries and utilizing the world of social media, her passion for protecting the oceans has gained more correspondence and therefore a larger following. Bringing awareness to this mission has allowed for more environmental advocates to become involved.

It is through Earle’s hard work and optimistic vision that many are taking action to save the oceans and the environment. There are over 200 organizations that are working with Mission Blue to help save the oceans.

Earle is one of the many people that has given the world a reason not to give up yet. Despite the horrid issues we are facing today, we can still do something about it. Where there are Hope Spots, there is hope.