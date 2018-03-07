Letter to the Editor: Response to staff ed from Suffolk’s Title IX Director

To the Editor:

I felt it was important to comment on the recent Editor’s Word [Feb. 28, 2018] column that appeared on the Journal’s opinion page, which mentioned rumors of inappropriate relationships between staff and students, and students’ feeling they cannot speak out. Sexual harassment and abuse should never be tolerated and is not tolerated at Suffolk. The University has a robust Title IX policy regarding sexual misconduct, relationship violence, and stalking www.suffolk.edu/Titleix, which provides guidance on reporting, helpful resources, and other assistance available to students who experience traumatic events related to sexual harassment and abuse. Suffolk continues to foster a safe and inclusive campus community that seeks to be free of sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual violence and relationship violence, while providing a fair and equitable process for all.

The wellbeing of our students is our highest priority. The University’s policies are in line with state and federal laws and regulations, and the University responds promptly when receiving a complaint of sex discrimination, sexual harassment, or sexual violence in order to remedy any hostile educational environment created by such behaviors. Our commitment is to be sure that we are supporting victims and treating all members of the community fairly while protecting the safety of the complainant and providing a safe and non-discriminatory learning, living, and working environment for all members of the University community.

Students should always be encouraged to report any and all incidents of sexual misconduct and abuse. Anyone can report through the Office of Title IX directly or through any faculty or staff member, who all — with the exception of those in Counseling Health and Wellness and the Interfaith Center —are mandated as responsible employees to report to the Office of Title IX. Students also can report anonymously through the Office of Title IX webpage, Reporting Sexual Misconduct; all information is kept private and retaliation is not tolerated.

Students who wish to make a confidential report should contact one of the University’s confidential resources: Counseling, Health and Wellness Center www.suffolk.edu/campuslife/2746.php or Interfaith Center www.suffolk.edu/campuslife/1331.php

I encourage everyone to review the University’s Policy and Procedures Regarding Sexual Misconduct, Relationship Violence and Stalking at www.suffolk.edu/Titleix, or contact Sheila Calkins, Director of Title IX & Clery Act Compliance at [email protected]; 617-573-8027, with any questions.

Sincerely,

Sheila Calkins

Director of Title IX & Clery Act Compliance