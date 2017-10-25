Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Amazon looks to Boston

October 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Last month, Amazon, holding its place as one of the five most valuable companies in the world, announced that they were searching for a new location in the US, outside of their original in Seattle, Wa. The company is promising five billion dollars worth of construction as well as 50,000 jobs. These benefits, along with the promise of having a multi-billion dollar company in your backyard, has spurred more than 50 major cities to plan a bid, according to Business Insider. Charlie Baker, the current Massachusetts Governor says that his department will not stand with an specific part of the state, “We’re not going to partner with any particular [locale], because there’s a lot of different folks who are interested in submitting proposals, and God bless ’em — go for it” said the Governor to WGBH. Towns from Boston to Billerica plan to submit proposals, with each describing what they could offer to the big-name company.



