Editor’s Word: Nicholas Williams was a fellow journalist, editor and Ram
Running a student newspaper in college isn’t just about breaking news, figuring design of each section, drinking coffee to stay awake on deadline, taking photos and interviewing administrators. Running a newspaper is creating a close bond with your team, a team that will eventually become your best friends.
Nicholas Williams, the Editor-in-Chief of Suffolk Law’s student newspaper, The Dicta, was a courageous and determined journalist and fighter for the rights of all. He led a powerful team of Law students in order to publish a newspaper while also a member of the Black Law Students Association and an officer in the Student Bar Association.
As the Editor-in-Chief of The Suffolk Journal, I send my deepest condolences to the Dicta staff. As Suffolk University students, we are all connected and must join together and lean on one another in times like these.
Please stay tuned for a permanent memorial post that will be featured on our website on Mr. Williams and the work he had done for Suffolk Law and his newspaper.
-Alexa Gagosz, Editor-in-Chief of The Suffolk Journal
Nicholas Williams was my step-son and a beautiful person inside and out. Since he was a little boy he dealt with adversity. He lost his hearing at the age of 6 years old and developed vision difficulties at the age of 8 years old. He continued to brighten the world even though he faced challenges that many people could never imagine. He lost his biological mom whom he loved dearly 6 years ago and his best friend Graham one year ago. Although heartbroken, he persevered. While gathering his items from his apartment in Boston, we found several items and a magnet on his refrigerator that said the following: “Never, Never, Never Give Up” by Winston Churchill. Nicholas lived by those words regardless of the challenges he faced in life. He always had an encouraging word for others. He was a true Angel and we were blessed to have him among us during the 25 years he was here on earth. Thank you God for our blessing. Thank you Suffolk University for embracing Nicholas. Thank you!!! Johnny and Beverly Williams
