Editor’s Word: Nicholas Williams was a fellow journalist, editor and Ram

Running a student newspaper in college isn’t just about breaking news, figuring design of each section, drinking coffee to stay awake on deadline, taking photos and interviewing administrators. Running a newspaper is creating a close bond with your team, a team that will eventually become your best friends.

Nicholas Williams, the Editor-in-Chief of Suffolk Law’s student newspaper, The Dicta, was a courageous and determined journalist and fighter for the rights of all. He led a powerful team of Law students in order to publish a newspaper while also a member of the Black Law Students Association and an officer in the Student Bar Association.