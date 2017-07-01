Letter to the Editor: Neutralize North Korean Threat

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

North Korea continues to expand its nuclear weapons program and is making progress in developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the Western U.S. It is working on miniaturizing nuclear weapons to fit on ICBMs by early 2018, and it threatens to attack the U.S. with nuclear warheads.

North Korea is a virulent Communist country with a closed militaristic society governed by Kim Jong-un, who appears to be unstable and ready to aggressively use his military forces.

If North Korea reaches the point of being able to launch ICBMs against us, we might have to launch a pre-emptive conventional strike against their missile sites after beefing up the ground forces in South Korea and putting them on full alert.

Hopefully, the Terminal High Altitude Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea will intercept any missile attacks by North Korea.

We will probably have to deploy additional U.S. army, marines and air force units to Japan and possibly Korea and position a number of carrier battle groups off of North Korea prior to the pre-emptive strike.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, NH