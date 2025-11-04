Stop, look and listen to the environment’s cry for help at new exhibit

The Atlantic Works Gallery in East Boston opened the “Stop Look Listen” exhibit Nov. 1. The merry atmosphere of the reception clashed with heartbreaking themes of climate change expressed through light, sound and art.

Richard Dorff and Alberto Roblest collaborated to create the pieces, which ranged from an interactive light-up file cabinet to a video titled “Wet Floor” shot in Boston. During the reception, they gave a talk on the meaning and thought behind the exhibit.

“We wanted to have an empty show, not a lot of stuff hanging up, it’s more about the space that we’re in,” said Dorff. “The idea, I hope, is very peaceful and calm.”

Half the exhibit wasn’t visual — it was auditory. In one room, the sounds of the ocean were overwhelming. In the other room, a piece by Mozart overlaid the video “Wet Floor.” The pieces sought for the viewer to stop, look, listen and consider the implications of climate change on our environment.

Roblest spoke about his stance on the environment.

“The pieces are about climate change, as you can see. Climate change is something we have to be worried about. A lot of people don’t care, the corporations, they don’t care. But I am very worried about the future of this planet! About the young generations,” said Roblest.

The attendees of the reception and the artists themselves were part of older generations. This contrasted a belief that climate change is just a “fad.” The attendees at the reception were decades older than Gen-Z protesters, yet were just as passionate about the planet.

Roblest shared his and Dorff’s inspiration for the exhibit and what they considered their role as artists.

“We shared this idea that we have to do something. We are artists. We do not protest, we are not scientists, we are artists. We make art about this problem. Let’s respect our planet, our nature,” said Roblest.

One audience member asked how natural lighting plays a part in the exhibit. “Stop, Look, Listen” was unique in that it did not utilize any of the gallery’s artificial lighting. The only light came from the pieces — most of which were projected or on a television — and one of which was situated on a windowsill so that sunlight shone through it.

The piece on the windowsill, illuminated by sunlight, was a topic of much discussion. The piece was made from tissue paper and acetone with Sumi ink drawn over the top layers. The resulting effect was that it was semi-transparent and required light to be shone through it in order to see it.

Dorff commented on his and Roblest’s decision not to use the gallery’s lighting, with reference to the piece on the windowsill.

“This piece, for instance, the idea is to interact with natural light and artificial light. To not be something that depends on lighting in the gallery. The idea was that everything should stand on its own, with its own sources. It’s not philosophical, it’s just a strategy, but I kind of like it so far,” said Dorff.

An audience member pointed out how, because of daylight savings, it will get darker faster. She asked how that would impact the viewing experience of the piece on the windowsill. Dorff answered and referenced the greater theme of sustainability.

“This piece has a sensor. It gets natural light during the day from the western sun, and when it gets dark it goes on with its own light sources. The idea was to not use sources of power. It’s a minor statement. We won’t depend upon these things,” said Dorff.

Another audience member said the atmosphere felt similar to the Museum of Modern Art. Roblest commented on how art is becoming unreachable by the common man because of such museums charging high admission fees.

“MOMA is only for rich people with big salaries. Only rich people can enter museums today. Poor people are excluded. Museums should be free,” said Roblest.

“Stop Look Listen” is on display at 80 Border Street in East Boston until Nov. 29. The exhibit can be viewed for free Fridays and Saturdays from 2-6 p.m.