Downtown Crossing celebrates spooky week with some furry friends

Julia Capraro, Managing EditorOctober 28, 2025
Julia Capraro
Family dressed up as ‘Lilo & Stitch’ characters for The Doggone Halloween Pet Parade Oct. 25.

In the uncertainty of Boston, one thing is sure: The Doggone Halloween Pet Parade will take over Downtown Crossing every year bigger and better than the last.

The 11th year of the Downtown Boston Alliance’s pet costume contest showcased over 150 contestants Oct. 25, some new to the scene and some looking to repeat history with another win under their belt.

Summer Street was lined with businesses like Roche Bros. and Cane’s, who were sporting free samples for the people at the parade, and tents with craftsmen selling collars. The activities for humans were a nice addition to the main attraction. A brigade of dogs and people adorned to costume for a red carpet style strut down Washington Street.

With big prizes and hotel stays on the line for the competitors, people brought out their best costumes and eye-catching acts before a judges panel. 

Some of the dogs pulled out all the stops like Colleen Cooper and her dog, Hooper. Dressed as a flight crew, Hooper wore a pilot’s headset and foam plane that spanned the judging stage. Winning the Best Costume overall category, they were definitely soaring.Other pups were ready to make a showstopping performance for the judges. Jena Pantano sported a ringmaster costume and brought the whole circus experience to Downtown Crossing showing off her dog, Tallulah’s, talent of jumping through her arms, a feat straight from under the big top.

While the costumes and festivities were the reason to show up to the parade, the stories of owners and their furry companions make the competition a must-attend.

Sam and Dawson Canan were looking to strike gold with this year’s costumes. Joining the fun for the third time, Sam Canan and twelve-year-old Tink were a gardener and flowers. Adorned in pink peonies, Tink was carted in tow with her owners, a lavish life for the rescue dog.

“She was a breeder dog so she was abused. Very sad,” said Sam Canan. “But now she’s living her life in sweaters, Downtown Boston with all the peeps and having her best life.”

Some participants didn’t know about the prizes that came along with a potential win, like Will Warnock, a firefighter in New Hampshire, who was taking the opportunity to bring awareness to the work that Sparky, an 18-month-old dalmatian, is training for.

Sparky is a fire dog in-training with Warnock, but is also an already well-known pup in the Boston area, working the Saturday shift at The Boston Fire Museum, where she greets visitors at the door and is a part of the experience for adults and children at the establishment.

“She brings in the guests, our visitors, and we use her to explain fire safety,” said Warnock. “It’s a great way to bring awareness. She draws them in the door and they get to focus on her and it doesn’t make it scary anymore.”

Some of the dogs pulled out all the stops like Colleen Cooper and her dog, Hooper. Dressed as a flight crew, Hooper wore a pilot’s headset and foam plane that spanned the stage dogs strutted along for judging.

Waffles, who was a postage stamp at last year’s parade, was joined by a whole crew dressed as characters from the Rugrats franchise. Complete with a cardboard wagon-covering resembling Reptar, and Waffles as Chuckie Finster, the crew was able to snag a win at this year’s event in the Cutest Costume category. 

Competitors in the Best Child and Dog Duo Costume category had the impossible task of winning the approval of a child judge. Although it may be a bit early for Christmas festivities, first grader Chloe Chu thought that sisters Mackenzie and Kyleigh Coleman, dressed as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, with their own sheepdog as Max, were deserving of the title.

After last year’s parade, one dog stood out as a favorite online, and this year was able to take home the prize as crowd favorite. Apollo, a tripod dog, was dressed as an IHOP restaurant last year, a play on the dog’s unique way of getting around. This year, he was dressed appropriately as the moon with an astronaut riding on his back.

For George Comeau, the parade’s emcee and  manager of destination events for the Downtown Boston Alliance, the event is all about giving an opportunity for people to gather downtown and get in on the fun.

“It’s just a joy. It’s a really nice twist on Halloween, but more importantly it’s a great civic event to get people downtown,” Comeau said.

