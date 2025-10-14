Professor Kimberly Ring Allen delivers powerful, personal ‘last’ lecture

Suffolk’s Center for First-Generation and Educational Equity and Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion hosted their second “Last Lecture” Oct. 7, featuring professor Kimberly Ring Allen. Speaking as if it were her final chance to address her students, Ring delivered a talk that was humorous, emotional and deeply inspiring, leaving attendees with lasting lessons about life, purpose and connection.

Lisa Rivera, the director of the first-generation student initiatives, introduced Ring to the anticipating crowd.

“We are thrilled to introduce Professor Kimberly Ring Allen,” said Rivera. “Whose passion for connection, storytelling and student empowerment has inspired so many. Her work reminds us that learning is most meaningful when it’s rooted in purpose.”

Ring is the founder of Ring Communications and has brought her 20-plus years of experience in communications to inspire innovation at Suffolk University. Rivera called Ring the visionary behind Suffolk in the Hub, Suffolk’s first student-run marketing agency.

Ring has been recognized for her dedication to student success and expertise in marketing and media by winning awards and making headlines.

“What truly sets Kimberly apart is her passion for empowering others,” said Rivera.

The audience applauded as Ring walked up to the podium. She started her lecture by telling the audience that they’re holding the most valuable thing in life: time.

“I always thought that I was aware of time,” said Ring. “I always said things like, ‘There’s not enough hours of the day.’ And, you know, ‘I could really use another Sunday.’ But I didn’t actually really think about time until it stopped me in my tracks, and I had to really face what time meant.”

Two years ago, Ring received a call that her mother had cancer and had only a few weeks remaining. Ring said that her time felt finite, because she was given a countdown for what she had left. She asked herself at that point what she should do and because she had time to give, she wanted to give it to her mother. Her husband helped her make the decision to step away from communications, something she described as her identity and, “focus a little bit on being Carol’s daughter for a little while,” said Ring.

Ring described how she spent her time with her mother. She expected to talk about her mothers life stories, but instead, her mother wanted to spend their time by watching old game shows and playing games. Ring joked that she would go on a game show tour if she left Suffolk because of how much she learned that summer.

After three weeks, her mother passed, and Ring was worried if her mother was able to look back and believe that she lived a life worth living. Ring said this thought was a punch to the gut. She wasn’t prepared for what her life would be after. She was trying to tape herself back together, but couldn’t keep up.

“I just braced myself and I thought it’s time to go back in order to move forward,” said Ring. “I didn’t want to wake up one day and realize that I didn’t live a life that wasn’t worth living.”

Ring used this period in her life to reflect on making sense of things that had happened. One thing she realized was the time she wasted on people and relationships. She looked back on the time she spent becoming the “Ring PR Girl” and wondered what was the cost of dedicating so much of herself to being this person.

“For the first time since starting my business, I actually looked at what was the cost of that. You know, did I spend so much time focused on me that I forgot to have kids of my own who would take care of me in the end? Did I sacrifice time with both of my parents?” Ring said.

She said this to her friend, and in response, her friend told her, “Be where your feet are for a second.”

This quote stood out to one of Ring’s students, Brendan Eddy, class of 2027 marketing student.

“One of her friends told her to just stand where her feet were, and that really stuck with me,” said Eddy. “Especially nowadays, we’re living in a world where everything is so fast paced and such. It’s just changing at such a fast pace, and there’s no consistency, but I feel like, as people, we need to learn to stand where our feet are and kind of just embrace that change.”

Ring told the audience that no matter their age, they have time in their back pocket. She advised them to invest it in feeding their minds and filling their hearts with people who deserve to be there.

“Surround yourselves with the people who see your worth every day. Who invests in you because with the fabric of who they are, they look at you and they know that you are going to go on to do incredible things,” said Ring.

Having a good network is more important than having a big one.

“Your partner in life should be rocket fuel, not an anchor,” said Ring.

This moment resonated with one of her students, Anja Wight, who attended the lecture. Wight said the moment felt special because Ring had shared the same advice with her in private as she had Ring as a mentor and academic advisor.

“Being able to like, previously have that close, personal connection with her and then also being able to see her make that connection with everyone else was really powerful,” said Wight. “I think she’s just such an amazing human being, and the impact that she has on people is just amazing.”

At the end of the lecture, Ring emphasized how much love she has for Suffolk. “I love you students. I love you professors. I love it so much. It fills my life with so much purpose that I was missing for so long.”

She described her journey as a professor, from flying under the radar, to sitting on the stage for commencement.

“What I love most is that we’re all really in this together,” said Ring. “We are all constantly coming together to figure out how we can be better for all of you, because we look at you, all of you, and we know that you are going to change the world. And that if you have any little care for that, that return on investment of our time is beyond.”