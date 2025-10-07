LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes

Have you ever wondered what SGA does? Us too. We entered the senate with ambition, excitement and an eagerness to build a Suffolk for all of us. Now, as we begin our second year, we have learned the foundation is crumbling. We aren’t writing this to point fingers, and we’re not writing this on behalf of SGA. We’re writing this as eight of your peers to shine a light on how we can all work together to create a more effective SGA.

We’ve all heard the phrase “for the students by the students.” That’s the promise of SGA, a promise that can only be fulfilled through collaboration. In order for SGA to get things done, by introducing and passing resolutions, we need to hear your voice. By getting to know your senators and expressing your wants and needs, we are able to put what we have heard into action.

Throughout the last academic year, SGA only voted on one resolution. That’s correct, one. This isn’t because of a lack of issues, but rather a disconnect between the senate and the students. We are prepared to do better, and ask that you join us in this effort.

If you would like to see a change as much as we do, here’s how you can get involved with SGA:

As a first step, we recommend attending a new initiative we are leading called Senator Sit Downs. Come sit down and chat with us! Ask us questions, share ideas, bring up concerns and express opinions. Anything to let us know how you feel!

Additionally, you are always welcome to come by SGA’s weekly meetings on Thursdays during activities period in Sargent 365. At the end of every meeting, there’s an open forum when anyone can come to make their voices heard before the entire senate, and by doing so, the entire student body.

There are also eight committees that anyone can join focused on various areas: academics, athletics, commuters, dining, diversity, housing & facilities, student affairs and public relations. Join one, or a few. The more voices at the table, the more impactful the ideas.

It’s our collective goal to tackle this lack of effectiveness, and by doing so, address the issues affecting all of us everyday at Suffolk. We aren’t saying any of this will be easy, we’re saying that we’re ready to fight the righteous fights alongside you. Because, to answer our first question, all of us can decide what SGA does.

Signed,

Joey Pisani, Senator-at-Large

Kaylee Sanchez, Class of 2028 Senator

Eliza Bryant, Class of 2028 Senator and Academics Committee Chair

Mona Ammar, Class of 2028 Senator and Public Relations Chair

Zoe Welz, Class of 2028 Senator and Dining Committee Co-Chair

Sam Parenteau, Class of 2028 Senator and Housing & Facilities Committee Chair

Fayth Cordeiro, Class of 2028 Senator

Julianna DaLuz, General Member