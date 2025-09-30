OPINION: Brendan Carr is at war with the First Amendment

Brendan Carr is at war with the first amendment. As the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission he bullied and harassed news companies and other broadcasters across the country.

Carr will go after anyone who says anything remotely negative about the Trump Administration or chooses to express their own opinion.

Donald Trump hand picked Carr to run the FCC after he was elected president for the second time. Trump knew what he was doing when he picked Carr. He picked Carr because he knew he would be a loyal enforcer of the president’s political agenda, regardless of its legality or morality.

Trump is not afraid to use the federal government or its agencies to attack his perceived enemies. Trump has no moral compass and only sees the very worst in every individual.

Trump firmly believes that he was elected with a historic mandate to remake America in his image and he will stop at nothing to achieve his dream version of the nation.

I have written ad nauseam about the dangers Trump and his gaggle of thugs pose to this nation and its historic and treasured tradition of the free press and speech. If you cross Trump or his thugs, prepare for your world to come crashing down around you if you are not careful.

Carr is just the latest in a parade of people paying their fealty to Trump. Carr will stop at nothing to please his president and he will go to any length, legal or not, to achieve any objective laid before him by this White House.

What Carr is doing at the FCC is not just probably illegal, it is anti-American. Carr is using the FCC as a bully pulpit to scare and coerce American media companies to only air what he deems as acceptable.

Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air for many reasons, but the largest obstacle to the Walt Disney Company was that their ABC affiliate stations said they would not air Jimmy Kimmel live as a result of Kimmel’s comments on Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter.

ABC, NBC and CBS do not air their own shows like HBO or CNN do over cable networks. Instead it is up to local affiliate stations to air shows both over cable but also literally over the air, that is where the FCC comes in.

The FCC regulates broadcasters across the country because they are charged with the management of this nation’s radio spectrum. The FCC issues individual broadcasters a broadcast license which allows them to use a slice of spectrum in their general service area. That’s why one radio station in Massachusetts can have one frequency and in another state a different station can have the same frequency.

What Carr did to get Kimmel off the air was threaten the broadcast licenses of any ABC affiliate who aired his show. Though he was saying Disney, he was really threatening these affiliates.

These affiliates are being scooped up by ever larger mega corporations that control from the top down what the content on those channels will look like.

When you hear about a Sinclair station or Nexstar station, those are the local affiliates that were at risk if they showed Kimmel’s show.

These mega corporations are the ones who really took Kimmel off the air. Disney would have much rather kept him on and kept the advertising revenue flowing, but Carr just had to get in his two cents.

Brendan Carr is one of the most dangerous men in America at this moment. Trump can launch missiles and send troops into cities all he wants, but as long as Americans can remain informed they are a threat to his quest for absolute unchecked power.

Carr is the cog in Trump’s machine that can eviscerate the whole media landscape in an instant if he so chooses. Carr has demonstrated that he is happy to eliminate anyone who gets in Trump’s way through any possible means necessary.

We can no longer trust the federal government to remain objective and impartial in its exercising of the laws of the land the FCC is no different than the FDA or CDC, it holds enormous power and its responsibilities no matter how mundane seeming have the power to destroy this nation using its most fundamental institution, the fourth estate.