The Suffolk Journal
The Suffolk Journal

OPINION: Denim is deeper than it’s looks; a controversy continues

Maya Parker, Journal ContributorSeptember 17, 2025
Victoria White

“My jeans, are blue.” Sydney Sweeney’s ad with American Eagle takes a unique spin on jeans. In one of many campaign videos, the “Euphoria” star tips into wordplay about heredity: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color.” The pun — genes/jeans sparked rage and controversy regarding race and sexism.

It turns out, outrage works — the topic sparked online debate amongst online users regarding race, sexism and whether Sweeney was pandering to the male gaze. The campaign achieved its goal; it sparked hashtags, debates and threads dissecting Sweeney’s line delivery. But, it also alienated audiences who wanted more than recycled puns and celebrity sex appeal for advertisements. American Eagle got visibility, yes, but not loyalty.

Enter, GAP. Jeans that move with you. When Suffolk student Jiana Perez was asked about her favorite brands of jeans, she didn’t hesitate. “When I need jeans for dance practice, I always use GAP — they’re breathable, high-quality and durable; super comfy,” said Perez.

KATSEYE’s new jeans ad for the multibillion dollar company pitches this perfectly; “jeans that you can live in, jeans that make you feel good.”

And the response was staggering. The girls’ diverse, dance-focused ad skyrocketed in popularity, generating 20 million views within three days. By the end of launch week, it garnered 400 million total views with eight billion impressions (the total number of times media, such as a post or ad, is shown on a user’s screen, regardless of whether they interact with it), even trending at number one on TikTok. Unlike American Eagle’s shock-value approach, GAP leaned into relatability, movement and authenticity — and people ate it up. 

The difference is striking. Sweeney’s ad made jeans feel uncomfortable, like a costume — sexy, stiff, scripted. KATSEYE’s ad made jeans feel like a lifestyle — flexible, comfortable, dazzling. One played into stereotypes, the other leaned into diversity and comfort.

Outrage may spark virality, but relatability builds loyalty and, ultimately, sells. The numbers echo this sentiment. GAP’s earned media value, or EMV, has skyrocketed to 1.7 million since the girls’ campaign launched. American Eagle’s foot traffic, however, dropped to 1.3% following the ad campaign. A stark contrast from GAP, whose foot traffic was up 8.5% after the first week of launch.

It’s not just about fabrics and styles — it’s about the message sewn into the ad; who the jeans are for, how they fit into daily life and whether they empower or objectify. In a crowded market, where consumers’ attention jumps quickly, authenticity has a chance to step into the spotlight. Maybe, denim really is that deep. 

About the Contributor
Victoria White
Victoria White, Opinion Editor | she/her
Victoria is a sophomore journalism major with an English minor from Chico, California. When she’s not writing for the Suffolk Journal, she can be found exploring Boston for new places to get an iced white mocha or cuddled up in her dorm with her plethora of shark plushies. Victoria is passionate about journalism as a whole and can’t wait to explore the discipline more!
